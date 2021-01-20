Salthawk offense stalls in loss to Eisenhower

GODDARD — A 16-4 third quarter given up by the Hutchinson Salt Hawk girls’ basketball team was indicative of the offensive woes suffered in a 51-30 loss to Goddard Eisenhower Tuesday in non-league play in Goddard.

“We didn’t get up and down like we usually do,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “They did a good job of taking that away from us. I thought (Addi Verbeck) and (Kennedy Nicholson) are pretty good basketball players. I thought we did a pretty good job of taking them out of it. (McKenzie Henry) and (Payton Ryan) came out and played well for them. Our defense wasn’t very good. Giving up 51 isn’t going to win many games for us.”

Eisenhower, 8-2, was led by Nicholson with 11 points. Henry and Ryan each scored 10 points.

Ziya Sims led 3-4 Hutchinson with 11 points.

Hutchinson took a 6-3 lead, but went the remaining 4 1/2 minutes of the quarter without scoring, trailing 13-6. Hutchinson trailed by 14 in the second quarter, but cut the deficit back to seven by halftime, 26-19.

Hutchinson took just five shots shots in the third quarter, along with five turnovers and missing two free throws. Hutchinson trailed 42-23 at the end of the period.

Eisenhower opened the fourth quarter on an 8-3 run.

Hutchinson hosts Andover Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Salthawk Activity Center. Central is 7-0 and coming off a 70-27 win over Andover.

“We have to bounce back, get to practice tomorrow and try and get better,” Reilly said.

HUTCHINSON (3-4) — Simms 4 3-4 1, 11; Thompson 3 1-4 1, 7; Wilson 2 0-2 0, 4; Keeler 0 0-0 1, 0; Ackley 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Ames 0 0-0 0, 0; Jakcon 0 0-0 1, 0; Moriasi 1 (1) 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 4-10 5, 30.

GODDARD EISENHOWER (8-2) — Henry 5 0-1 0, 10; Hollinger 0 0-0 0, 0; Burkholder 3 1-2 0, 7; Ryan 3 (1) 1-1 1, 10; Eddy 0 0-0 0, 0; Verbeck 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Respress 1 0-0 1, 2; Nicholson 2 (2) 1-2 1, 11; Dameron 3 0-0 3, 6; TOTALS 18 (4) 3-6 9, 51.

Hutchinson;6;13;4;7;—;30

G.Eisenhower;13;13;16;9;—;51

