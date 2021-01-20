Michalski sets records as BC down Southwestern

WINFIELD — Kendall Michalski broke her own single-game 3-point shooting record Wednesday night, hitting 10 of 12 in a 69-41 win over Southwestern in KCAC play in Winfield.

Michalski finished with 32 points, a career high. She co-held the previous single-game 3-point shooting record of seven, set Nov. 17 against Southwestern in North Newton. She also tied the conference record for 3-pointers in a game.

The Threshers jumped out to a 10-2 lead, extending it to 16 at the end of the quarter, 20-4. Bethel led 34-13 at the half and 53-25 after three quarters. The two teams played even in the fourth quarter.

Abby Schmidt was held to four points, her lowest offensive output since Nov. 20, 2019 against Sterling. Schmidt still had 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. Macie Price had seven assists.

Amanda Graddy led Southwestern with 10 points. The Moundbuilders fall to 0-12, 0-10 in KCAC play.

Bethel is 10-5, 10-3 in KCAC play. The Threshers are on a five-game winning streak ahost Friends at 5 p.m. Saturday. Bethel beat the Falcons 67-58 on Jan. 9.

BETHEL (10-5, 10-3 KCAC) — Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Wynter Rentas 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 2-6 0-0 4, Daryn Batts 0-5 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Kendall Michalski 11-14 0-0 32, Jasmina Jones 2-4 2-2 6, Macie Price 2-5 0-0 4, Josie Calzonetti 2-6 3-4 8, Zayda Perez 0-2 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 4-8 0-0 9, Jaycee Freshour 2-6 0-0 4, Ashtyn Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Macayla Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Aaliyah Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-63 5-6 69.

SOUTHWESTERN (0-12, 0-10 KCAC) — Amanda Graddy 2-7 5-6 10, Atyanna Freeman 1-6 1-1 3, Ashton Burdick 2-10 2-2 6, Ashley Carrillo 2-5 1-2 5, Hannah Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Claire Nichols 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Richter 2-3 1-2 5, Sidney Dennis 4-8 0-0 8, Shaylynn Choate 1-6 2-2 4. TOTALS 14-48 12-15 41.

Bethel;20;14;19;16;—;69

S-western;4;9;12;16;—;41

Total fouls — BC 15, SC 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 12-28 (Batts 0-1, Michalski 10-12, Price 0-2, Calzonetti 1-3, Perez 0-2, Bearup 1-3, Freshour 0-2, Brown 0-2, Hunt 0-1), SC 1-10 (Graddy 1-4, Burdick 0-2, Nichols 0-2, Choate 0-2). Rebounds — BC 43 (Schmidt 12), SC 27 (Choate 7). Assists — BC 20 (Price 7), SC 20 (Graddy 2, Carrillo 2, Choate 2). Turnovers — BC 17 (Price 3), SC 20 (Choate 5). Blocked shots — BC (Schmidt 3), SC (Dennis 5). Steals — BC (Jones 3), SC (Graddy 3).

