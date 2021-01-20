Area basketball roundup

BURRTON — The Inman Tueton boys put four players in double figures to down Goessel 60-41 Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Burrton Invitational.

Inman led 29-21 at the half, taking things in hand with a 17-7 third quarter.

Tanner Heckel led Inman with 17 points. Jace Doerksen, Derick Johnson and Eli Brunk each added 10 points.

Nate Zogleman led 6-3 Goessel with 11 points. Skyler Wuest and Caiden Duerksen each added nine points.

Inman, 4-6, plays Little River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Goessel plays Hutchinson Central Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

NOTE — Burrton will forfeit Wednesday’s game against Pretty Prarie and will move to the seventh-place game at 6 p.m. Friday.

INMAN (4-6) — Doerksen 2 (1) 3-5 1, 10; Johnson 2 (2) 0-1 3, 10; Konrade 3 0-0 2, 6; E.Brunk 4 2-2 1, 10; Black 0 0—0 0, 0; Heckel 5 (1) 4-4 4, 17; Carter 1 0-0 1, 2; Buller 0 0-0 0, 0; Martisko 0 0-0 0, 0; H.Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Mannebach 1 1-2 0, 3; Thiessen 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 19 (4) 10-14 12, 60.

GOESSEL (6-3) — J.Wiens 1 0-0 0, 2; Zogleman 5 1-1 2, 11; Smith 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; L.Wiens 0 0-0 1, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; J.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Wuest 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Sterk 1 0-0 0, 2; Duerksen 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Gaeddert 1 2-4 4, 4; Stutzman 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 14 (3) 4-7 12, 41.

Inman;16;13;17;14;—;60

Goessel;11;10;7;13;—;41

Little Rv. 57, H.Cent.Chr. 49

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN (1-5) — C.Yoder 4, Urwller 11, Losew 5, E.Ibarra 2, A.Ibarra 17, D.Yoder 10.

LITTLE RIVER (11-0) — Lafferty 14, Stephens 6, Garrison 25, Konen 12.

H.Cent.Chr.;13;18;9;9;—;49

Little Rv.;7;17;11;22;—;57

HALSTEAD — The Haven Wildcats downed the Halstead Dragons 78-27 in the quarterfinals of the Adolph Rupp Invitational Tuesday in Halstead.

Haven, 7-1, led 20-6 after the first quarter and 49-15 at the half.

Zane Jacques led 7-1 Haven with 21 points. Darby Roper scored 10 points.

Jackson Swift led 0-7 Halstead with nine points.

Haven will face Rose Hill at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Rose Hill advanced over Garden Plain, which was forced to withdraw. If a substitute opponent can be found, Halstead will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

HALSTEAD (0-7) — Gerber 1-1 0-0 3, Boyd 1-4 0-0 3, Swift 4-13 0-1 9, Davison 1-8 3-3 5, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Farmer 0-1 0-0 0, Grear 0-1 0-0 0, McDonald 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10-33 3-5 27.

HAVEN (7-1) — Shingleton 0-2 0-0 0, B.Yoder 4-8 1-1 9, Roper 4-5 1-1 110, Jacques 9-12 0-0 21, Barlow 3-3 0-0 6, Kraft 3-7 1-1 8, Schmidt 2-4 0-0 5, J.Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Schrag 3-4 2-3 8, Sipe 0-3 0-0 0, D.J.Miller 0-1 3-3 3, T.Yoder 2-5 0-0 5, TOTALS 31-56 9-12 78.

Halstead;6;9;6;6;—;27

Haven;20;29;13;16;—;78

Total fouls — Hal. 11, Hav. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Hal.: Swift. 3-point shooting — Hal. 4-15 (Gerber 1-1, Boyd 1-1, Swift 1-5, Dabison 0-4, Farmer 0-1, Grear 0-1, McDonald 1-2), Hav. 7-18 (Shingleton 0-1, B.Yoder 0-1, Jacques 3-4, Kraft 1-3, Schmidt 1-2, Kraft 1-3, Schmidt 1-2, J.Miller 1-2, Sipe 0-2, D.J.Miller 0-1, T.Yoder 1-2). Rebounds — Hal. 21 (Johnson 7), Hav. 24 (Shingleton 3, Roper 3, Jacques 3, D.J.Miller 3, T.Yoder 3). Assists — Hal. 7 (Swift 4), Hav. 23 (B.Yoder 5, Roper 5). Turnovers — Hal. 20 (Gerber 6), Hav. 6 (Roper 3). Blocked shots — Hal. 3 (Johnson 2), Hav. 3 (Schrag 3). Steals — Hal. 0, Hav. 15 (Roper 4).

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls were held to seven points in the second half, falling to Elyria Christian Tuesday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 20-19 at the half.

Kylee Penner led 8-2 Elyria Christian with 13 points.

Taylinn Lacey led Sedgwick with eight points.

Sedgwick is 5-3 and hosts the Steve Shephard Invitational next week.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (8-2) — Swanson 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Penner 5 3-3 1, 13; O.Peters 1 0-2 3, 2; Starburg 0 0-0 2, Stone 0 0-0 3, 0; Clark 0 0-0 1, 0; Hawkinson 3 3-4 1, 9; TOTALS 10 (2) 6-9 13, 32.

SEDGWICK (5-3) — Stucky 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Atwill 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Scarlett 0 0-0 1, 0; Fitch 3 0-2 2, 6; McGinn 1 0-0 4, 2; Lacey 0 (1) 5-6 2, 8; Croxton 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 5 (4) 5-8 13, 27.

Elyria Chr.;7;12;7;6;—;32

Sedgwick;10;10;3;4;—27

Riley County 51, Remington 56

Hillsboro 57, Republic County 32

Clay Center 50, Eureka 34

Hesston 51, Holcomb 42

BOYS

Riley County 53, Remington 43

Eureka 65, Clay Center 59

Hesston 60, Holcomb 43

Hillsboro vs. Republic County canceled