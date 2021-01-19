Remington fourth at Halstead Invitational

HALSTEAD — The Remington Bronco wrestling team led area squads Saturday at the Halstead Invitational, taking fourth out of 12 teams.

Minneapolis won the team title at 188.5, followed by Hillsboro at 93.5, Douglass at 88, Remington at 86.5 and host Halstead at 69.5. Hesston was ninth at 40.

Remington was led by Wyatt Wright, who won the title at 120 pounds at 4-0.

Andrew Peters finished second at 106 pounds at 3-1. Jacob Holle finished second at 132 pounds at 2-1. Owen Thiel finished second at 152 pounds at 3-2. Hagen Taylor finished second at 170 pounds at 3-2.

Cole Irving finished fourth at 126 pounds at 0-3. Angel Lopez finished fifth at heavyweight at 0-4.

Rhett Boughfman finished eighth at 170 pounds at 0-5. Cesar Lopez finished eighth at 182 pounds at 0-5.

Halstead was led by Kaleb Wise, who finished second at 195 pounds at 3-1.

Skyler Geer finished third at 138 pounds at 3-2. Ivan Guiterrez finished third at 152 pounds at 4-1.

Luke Overton finished fourth at 106 pounds at 1-3. Carter Hiebert finished fourth at 160 pounds at 3-2. Patrick Mueller finished fourth at 170 pounds at 3-2.

Kamden Wise finished fifth at 145 pounds at 3-2.

Jaden Wilson finished sixth at 113 pounds at 0-5. Tucker Divine finished seventh at 120 pounds at 2-3.

For Hesston, Jaden Wald finished third at 106 pounds at 2-2. Cooper McCormick finished third at 220 pounds at 2-2.

Layne Clark finished fifth at 113 pounds at 1-4. Logan Elliott finished fifth at 152 pounds at 3-2. Bryson Hartung finished fifth at 170 pounds at 3-2. Dalton Carey finished fifth at 195 pounds at 0-4.

Tyrone Taylor finished sixth at 160 pounds at 2-3.

Hayden Hartung-Williams finished seventh at 182 pounds at 1-4.

Team scores — Minneapolis 188.5, Hillsboro 93.5, Douglass 88, Remington 86.5, Halstead 69.5, Chase County 67, Lyons 61, Marion 57, Hesston 40, Garden Plain 39, Cheney 16, Herington 13.

Remington results

106 — 2. Andrew Peters (3-1): W Jaden Wald (Hesston) 18-3 tech.fall; Bye; W Luke Overton (Halstead) 3:09; L Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 18-2 tech.fall; W Adam Vincent (Lyons) 1:22.

120 — 1. Wyatt Wright (4-0): W Byran Smith (Lyons) :19; W Landon Bowman (Douglass) 2:38; Bye; W Forest Slater (Marion) 3:34; F. W Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 2:41.

126 — 4. Cole Irving (0-3): L Ahsten Danner (Lyons) :31; L Chance Shults (Marion) 1:02; L Isaac White (Minneapolis) :35.

132 — 2. Jacob Holle (2-1): L Adam Reed (Minneapolis) :26; W Micah Cauthers (Chase County) 3:42; W Quenton Taylor (Marion) 1:09.

152 — 2. Owen Thiel (3-2): W Thane Stuhlsatz (Garden Plain) 1:48; L Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) :49; W Logan Elliott (Hesston) 1:22; SF. W Ivan Gutierrez (Halstead) 3:07; F. L Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) 4-1.

160 — 2. Hagen Taylor (3-2): W Robert Mckain (Minneapolis) :56; L Francis Stuhlsatz (Garden Plain) 4:44; W Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) :51; SF. W Carter Hiebert (Halstead) 12-3 maj.dec.; F. L Mitch Budke (Chase County) 13-8).

170 — 8. Rhett Boughfman (0-5): L Brody Murk (Minneapolis) 1:17; L Justin Martin (Douglass) :44; L Gabe Gordon (Garden Plain) 2:29; CSF. L Bryson Hartung (Hesston) 1:31; Seventh: L Cordell Stiles (Herington) 6-3.

182 — 8. Cesar Lopez (0-5): L Chasyn Vogan (Minneapolis) :53; L Reed Adelhardt (Garden Plain) 1:40; L Lane Rogers (Hillsboro) 1:25; CSF. L Giovany Pando (Lyons) 3:47; Seventh: L Hayden Hartung-Williams (Hesston) 1:07.

HWT — 5. Angel Lopez (0-4): L Peyton Becker (Cheney) 1:25; L Seth Laymon (Lyons) 1:15; L Filow Cruz (Hillsboro) 1:02; L Bryce Worlock (Minneapolis) 1:34; Bye.

Halstead results

106 — 4. Luke Overton (1-3): W Adam Vincent (Lyons) 4:42; L Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 1:23; L Andrew Peters (Remington) 3:09; L Jaden Wald (Hesston) 3:17; Bye.

113 — 6. Jaden Wilson (0-5): L Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) 1:34; L Wyatt Hook (Lyons) 1:38; L Anthony Fickes (Hillsboro) 1:49; L Colby Lollar (Herington) 1:53; L Layne Clark (Hesston) :10.

120 — 7. Tucker Divine (2-3): L Trint Rogers (Chase County) :38; L Gage Carlson (Minneapolis) 4:30; L Charlie Major (Hillsboro) 1:25; W Josiah Nowak (Garden Plain) 1:29; Seventh: W Byran Smith (Lyons) 3:54.

138 — 3. Skyler Geer (3-2): L Garrett Helmer (Hillsboro) 1:50; W Collin Monihen (Chase County) 2:43; W Riley Bohl (Minneapolis) 1:45; L Matthew Reynolds (Douglass) 1:53; W Isaiah Patton (Hillsboro) 8-2.

145 — 5. Kamden Wise (3-2): L Ryder Norstrom (Hillsboro) 5:50; W Nicholas Parker (Douglass) :49; L Austin Wolff (Minneapolis) 2:34; CSF. W Gavyn Francis (Chase County) 1:45; Fifth: W Nicholas Parker (Douglass) 3:13.

152 — 3. Ivan Gutierrez (2-1): Bye; W Jack Lanning (Marion) :38; W Brock Griffin (Chase County) 1:50; SF. L Owen Thiel (Remington) 3:07; Third: W Jack Lanning (Marion) 1:23.

160 — 4. Carter Hiebert (3-2): W Wrikin Scobee (Lyons) 1:35; W Tyrone Taylor (Hesston) 2:24; W Mitch Budke (Chase County) 2:20; SF. L Hagen Taylor (Remington) 12-3 maj.dec.; Third: L Francis Stuhlsatz (Garden Plain) 3:52.

170 — 4. Patrick Mueller (2-3): W Bryson Hartung (Hesston) 4-4 0:41; W Cordell Stiles (Herington) 1-8 3:02; L Cory Owen (Chase County) 7-4; SF. L Brody Murk (Minneapolis) 1:13; Third: L Justin Martin (Douglass) 2:56.

195 — 2. Kaleb Wise (3-1): W Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 5:24; W Dalton Carey (Hesston) 16-0 tech.fall; Bye; L Todd Palic (Marion) 7-6; W Austin Rempel (Hillsboro) 3-2.

Hesston results

106 — 3. Jaden Wald (2-2): L Andrew Peters (Remington) 18-3 tech.fall; W Adam Vincent (Lyons) 1:47; Bye; W Luke Overton (Halstead) 3:17; L Chase Johnson (Minneapolis) 14-2 maj.dec.

113 — 5. Layne Clark (1-4): L Colby Lollar (Herington) 1:46; L Josiah Knoll (Minneapolis) :36; L Wyatt Hook (Lyons) 1:23; L Anthony Fickes (Hillsboro) 1:00; W Jaden Wilson (Halstead) :10.

152 — 5. Logan Elliott (2-2): L Tristan Rathbone (Hillsboro) :37; W Thane Stuhlsatz (Garden Plain) 1:16; L Owen Thiel (Remington) 1:22; CSF. Bye; Fifth: W Brock Griffin (Chase County) 1:18.

160 — 6. Tyrone Taylor (2-3): L Mitch Budke (Chase County) 1:55; L Carter Hiebert (Halstead) 2:24; W Wrikin Scobee (Lyons) :31; CSF. W Robert Mckain (Minneapolis) 1:05; Fifth: L Dalton Hilyard (Douglass) 14-5 maj.dec.

170 — 5. Bryson Hartung (3-2): L Patrick Mueller (Halstead) :41; L Cory Owen (Chase County) 1:55; W Cordell Stiles (Herington) 1:39; CSF. W Rhett Boughfman (Remington) 1:31; Fifth: W Gabe Gordon (Garden Plain) 1:58.

182 — 7. Hayden Hartung-Williams (1-4): L Jace High (Douglass) 1:57; L Cal Kohlmeier (Chase County) :30; L Giovany Pando (Lyons) 1:02; CSF. L Lane Rogers (Hillsboro) 5:21; Seventh: W Cesar Lopez (Remington) 1:07.

195 — 5. Dalton Carey (0-4): L Todd Palic (Marion) 1:19; L Kaleb Wise (Halstead) 16-0 tech.fall; L Keyon Baccus (Minneapolis) 1:52; L Austin Rempel (Hillsboro) 4:29; Bye.

220 — 3. Cooper McCormick (2-2): Bye; W Elijah Martinez (Lyons) 1:51; L Joseph Martin (Douglass) 1:14; L Trevor Schafers (Marion) 5:48; W Deon Weeks (Hillsboro) 10-8 3:30.

