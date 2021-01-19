Bullpups drop tourney opener

By William Snesrud

McPherson Sentinel

MCPHERSON – An extremely poor first half of offense by the McPherson boys basketball team proved too much to overcome despite a valiant fourth quarter comeback in their first-round game of the modified McPherson Boys Invitational on Monday as the Bullpups fell to Manhattan on Monday 61-53.

With a first half offensive drought not seen by the Bullpup faithful in many years, McPherson could only manage eight points in the first quarter and just a pair of points in the second quarter while Manhattan, a team that only began to practice after the holiday break late last week, put 19 points up in the second eight minutes to put the Bullpups in a 19-point, 29-10 hole going into the halftime break.

The Bullpups played Manhattan even coming out of the break but still trailed by 18 points entering the final eight minutes of play. It was then that McPherson finally found the offensive explosiveness they have been known for in the past as they pulled within six late midway through the fourth quarter, but it was too late to overcome the size of Manhattan as they still lost by a final total of nine-points.

As Bullpup Head Coach Kurt Kinnamon was noted as saying in a post-game radio interview, “We just are not getting it done with a small lineup as they dominated us on the boards.”

The Indians used their size to out rebound the Bullpups 41-29 for the game, including a solid 12 rebounds on the offensive glass which led to many second chance points.

Manhattan was led by the duo of Cameron Carr and Owen Braxmeyer with 15 and 14 points respectively while Tate Brown chipped in with 11. Nine Indians put points in the scorebook during the game with Carr and Brown each connecting on three three-pointers.

While Braxmeyer was too much for McPherson in the paint as he grabbed 13 rebounds it was a team domination in the paint as Manhattan had four other players who recorded at least five rebounds.

For the Bullpups, Seth Madron led the way offensively with 16 points while Eli Pyle scored 11 thanks to three three-pointers. Jayden Dukes just missed double digits with nine and Trey Buckbee chipped in with eight.

Adam Elliot and Jaytin Alexander were the leaders for McPherson on the boards as they grabbed seven and six carroms each.

During his reflections on the radio, Coach Kinnamon added, “While we made a run on them, the game was too physical which kept us from finishing plays at the rim. Because of our size, we do not function well in a physical game.”

The loss drops McPherson to 6-4 for the season while Manhattan got their second win of the year and is now 2-3.

The Bullpups will not play Maize South on Thursday and Manhattan will battle with Shawnee Heights in the modified four-team version of the McPherson Basketball Invitational.

MANHATTAN vs. MCPHERSON

SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Manhattan 10 19 15 17 61

McPherson 8 2 16 27 53

TEAM STATS: Manhattan MCPHERSON

FGM-FGA 23-53 20-53

3PTM-3PTA 6-20 6-17

FTM-FTA 9-15 7-15

ASSISTS 12 8

REBOUNDS 41 29

TURNOVERS 11 17

STEALS 7 8

BLOCKED SHOTS 3 2

FOULS 16 14

Manhattan Individual Scoring: Cameron Carr – 15; Owen Braxmeyer – 14; Tate Brown – 11; Cade Perkins – 5; Caden Wilson – 4; Jack Wilson – 4; Joe Hall – 4; Cole Coonrod – 2; Mason Reed – 2. 3-Pointers Made = Carr – 3, Brown – 3.

MCPHERSON INDIVIDUAL SCORING: Seth Madron – 16; Eli Pyle – 11; Jayden Dukes – 9; Trey Buckbee – 8; Adam Elliot – 5; Jayton Alexander – 2; Darriene Gibbs – 2. 3-Pointers Made = Pyle – 3, Dukes – 1, Elliot – 1, Madron – 1.