Bulldogs down Bethany at home

The McPherson Bulldogs remained undefeated at home this season with a pair of wins this week — including an 88-60 drubbing of St. Mary of Leavenworth and a win 90-77 win over rival Bethany.

The McPherson Bulldog men's basketball team took on their county and conference rival Bethany on Jan. 16, and were able to notch a 90-77 win that kept the Bulldogs undefeated at home this season.

"I was pleased with our ability to make adjustments after losing to Bethany just over a week ago," said said coach T.J. Eskildsen. "I thought our defensive intensity and attention to detail was much better today. Offensively Travon Shelvin and Kemryn Jenkins were both explosive. I was also really pleased with our bench and the energy that they gave the 5 guys on the court the whole game."

Kemryn Jenkins led the Bulldogs with 25 points on a night when five members of the team scored in double figures: Josh Rivers scored 16, as did Travon Shelvin; Myles McCrary posted 11; and Fred Watts posted 10. Bethany countered with 17 from Jalen Behr, 13 from Isaih Saenz, 11 from Dylan Smith and 10 from Dalton Smyres.

The Bulldogs, who are averaging nearly 10 three pointers per game, struggled from deep early in the first half against the Swedes. However, with 8 minutes left in the opening half, the Bulldogs caught fire, and finished the half on a 22-8 run, fueled by three pointers on 3 of the final 4 possessions of the half. They held a 14 point lead at the break, 41-27.

After the intermission, the Swedes began to knock down their fair share of big shots. They trimmed the Bulldog lead down to 1, with 9:39 still left to play in the half. As they have done all season, the Bulldogs remained calm and responded with a 10-0 run to push the lead back out to double digits. The Swedes got to within six points with 4:14 to play but the Bulldogs held them off again. In the end the Bulldogs extended their lead back out to 13.

The Bulldogs pushed their current winning streak to five games with a 28 point victory at home on Jan. 19 over the University of Saint Mary Spires.

McPherson controlled the game from start to finish, racing out fo the gates with eight three pointers in the first half to fuel a 17-point lead at the break, 47-30. The Bulldogs continued to chew up the Spires in the second half, and ended the contest with four players scoring in double figures led by Shelvin's 18. Also in double figures were Rivers, 15, Jenkins, 15 and McCrary, 11.

The win puts the Bulldogs at 10-5 overall, and 8-5 in the KCAC. he Bulldogs will be back on the hardwood on Wednesday, hosting the Friends University Falcons in an 8 p.m. match-up at the Sport Center.