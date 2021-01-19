Area basketball roundup

HUTCHINSON — The Moundridge Wildcat girls overcame a five-point deficit at the half to down Hutchinson Trinity 47-37 Friday in HOAL play in Hutchinson.

Down 25-20, Moundridge made an 18-8 run in the third quarter and held the Celtics to four points in the fourth quarter.

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 18 points. Kourtney Kaufman scored 14 points. Erin Durst scored 11 points.

Hayley Hughes led 2-6 Trinity with 19 points. Becca Hammersmith scored 14.

Moundridge is 8-1 and plays Friday at Goessel.

MOUNDRIDGE (8-1, 3-0 HOAL) — Er.Durst 4 3-7 1, 11; A.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Em.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 1 2-2 3, 4; Kaufman 4 (2) 0-0 2, 14; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Eichelberger 6 6-6 1, 18; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (2) 11-15 8, 47.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (2-6, 0-3 HOAL) — Alvarez 1 0-0 0, 2; Ortiz 0 0-0 3, 0; Galliher 1 0-2 3, 2; Hughes 8 (1) 0-0 4, 19; Morales 0 0-0 2, 0; Hammersmith 1 (4) 0-0 2, 14; TOTALS 11 (5) 0-2 14, 37.

Moundridge;12;8;18;9;—;47

H.Trinity;13;12;8;4;—;37

HILLSBORO — The Halstead Dragon girls used a 15-0 fourth quarter to top Hillsboro 43-31 Friday in CKL play in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro led 20-18 at the half and 31-28 after three quarters.

Halstead hit 12 of 24 from the field in the second hald, while Hillsboro was five of 18.

Halstead was led by Karenna Gerber with 23 points. Kaleigh O’Brien scored 14 points.

Teegan Werth led Hillsboro with 10 points.

Halstead is 7-0, 2-0 in CKL play, and plays next week at the Haven Invitational.

HALSTEAD (7-0, 2-0 CKL) — Lewis 0-2 0-0 0, O’Brien 6-13 1-2 14, Schroeder 0-7 0-0 0, Gerber 11-18 0-0 23, Engel 0=1-5 0-0 3, Kelley 0-2 0-0 0, McClain 1-2 1-1 3, TOTALS 10-49 2-3 43.

HILLSBORO (6-2, 1-1 CKL) — Klein 0-0 0-0 0, T.Werth 4-9 2-2 10, Kleiner 2-5 0-0 6, J.Saunders 2-6 0-1 4, Weisbeck 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Funk 1-2 0-0 2, S.Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Shahan 1-6 1-6 0-0 2, Z.Werth 3-7 1-2 7, Hefley 0-1 0-0 0, Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13-38 3-6 31.

Halstead;9;9;10;15;—;43

Hillsboro;13;7;11;0;—;31

Total fouls — Hal. 9, Hil. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hal. 3-17 (Lewis 0-2, O’Brien 1-3, Schroeder 0-3, Gerber 1-2, Engel 1-4, Kelley 0-2, McClain 0-1), Hil. 2-4 (T.Werth 0-2, Kleiner 2-2). Rebounds — Hal. 34 (Gerber 6), Hil. 22 (T.Werth 5). Assists — Hal. 3 (O’Brien 1, Engel 1, Kelley 1), Hil. 5 (T.Werth 2). Turnovers — Hal. 12 (O’Brien 3, McClain 3), Hil. 12 (Hefley 3). Blocked shots — Hal. 4 (Engel 2), Hil. 2 (T.Werth 1, Z.Werth 1). Steals — Hal. 5 (O’Brien 3), Hil. 7 (Hefley 2).

CANTON — The Moundridge Wildcats claimed win 500 for coach Vance Unrau, downing the Wichita Homeschool Warriors 100-96 in overtime.

Moundridge led 21-7 after the first quarter and trailed 35-34 at the half. The Wildcats led 54-45 after three quarters, but the Warriors outscored Moundridge 39-30 in the fourth quarter.

Moundridge was 34 of 53 from the field for 64 percent shooting. The Warriors outscored Moundridge 60-9 from 3-point range.

“Quite a game. They started hitting threes in the second quarter and pretty much a straight jacket was the only thing that was gonna stop them from going in,” Unrau said. “Our guys kept attacking and staying aggressive. Proud of these guys tonight.”

It was win 516 for Unrau in his career.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 36 points, hitting 10 of 12 from the field and 14 of 14 from the line. Jon Schlosser and Corbin Unruh each added 22 points. Schlosser had 13 rebounds. Logan Churchill scored 10 points.

Seth Peffly scored 42 points for the Warriors. Thomas McAdam scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. Ethan Mefford scored 15 points and Roman Greenman scored 12.

Moundridge is 5-5 and plays Sedgwick at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Canton.

MOUNDRIDGE (5-5) — Kaufman 10-12 14-14 36, Schlosser 8-13 6-10 22, Unruh 9-11 4-9 22, Churchill 3-8 3-5 10, Wedel 4-8 0-0 8 Schrag 0-1 2-2 2, TOTALS 34-53 29-40 100.

WICHITA HOMESCHOOL (7-5) — Peffly 14-32 6-8 42, McAdam 7-17 3-3 22, Mefford 5-9 0-0 15, Greenman 4-10 3-4 12, Lallement 1-2 0-0 3, Cryer 0-3 2-2 2, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Towmsend 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 31-75 14-17 96.

Moundridge;21;13;20;30;16;—;100

W.Homeschool;7;28;10;39;12;—;96

Total fouls — Mdg. 16, WH 30. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — Mdg.: Unruh. WH: McAdam, Greenman. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 3-12 (Kaufman 2-4, Unruh 0-2, Churchill 1-5, Schrag 0-1), WH 20-56 (Peffly 8-23, McAdam 5-14, Mefford 5-9, Greenman 1-3, Lallement 1-2, Cryer 0-2, Townsend 0-3). Rebounds — Mdg. 36 (Schlosser 13), WH 34 (McAdam 10). Assists — Mdg. 17 (Kaufman 8), WH 19 (McAdam 8). Turnovers — Mdg. 13 (Unruh 5), WH 15 (Peffly 4). Blocked shots — Mdg. 2 (Churchill 1, Wedel 1), WH 0. Steals — Mdg. 8 (Kaufman 5), WH 11 (McAdam 4).

BURRTON — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the Burrton Invitational with a 63-10 win over host Burrton Monday.

Berean shut Burrton out in the first quarter and led 47-8 at the half.

Chase Wiebe led 9-1 Berean with 15 points. Creighton Kukula scored 14.

Leif Hernandez scored four points for 0-8 Burrton.

Burrton plays Pretty Prairie at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Berean Academy and Fairfield at 7:30 p.m.

BURRTON (0-8) — Durner 1 0-1 0, 2; Barnes 1 0-2 1, 2; Embree 0 0-0 1, 0; Hernandez 2 0-0 1, 4; Dick 0 0-0 3, 0; Matlack 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 5 0-3 7, 10.

BEREAN ACADEMY (9-1) — G.Busenitz 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Tucker 0 0-0 1, 0; Timken 1 0-2 0, 2; Wiebe 7 1-1 0, 15; Hoover 4 0-0 0, 8; Kukukla 1 (4) 0-0 0, 14; Regier 1 0-0 1, 2; D.Busenitz 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Zapata 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 3 3-4 1, 9; Sweazy 0 0-2 0, 0; Thiessen 2 1-2 0, 5; TOTALS 20 (6) 5-11 4, 63.

Burrton;0;8;2;0;—;10

Berean Ac.;26;21;9;7;—;63

Fairfield 52, Pr.Prairie 45

PRETTY PRAIRIE — Steadman 8, Kruse 2, Detter 21, Stucky 2, Soft 6, Rogers 6.

FAIRFIELD — Canady 7, Cochran 6, Wente 2, Haumont 2, Waters 16, Fowler 2, Jar.Bauman 4, Jac.Bauman 13.

Pr.Prairie;19;6;8;12;—45

Fairfield;12;11;15;14;—;52

WINFIELD — Harper 7, Yingling 4, Acosta 3, Beckwith 11, Towles 15, Moore 5, Thiel 9.

MINNEAPOLIS — White 19, Moeckel 8, Smith 8, Davidson 19, Vance 6, Nelson 5, Watson 4, Rice 6.

Winfield;13;11;11;19;—;54

Minnepolis;16;15;28;16;—75

Cheney 60, Andale 40

ANDALE — Winter 10, Nemecheck 9, Seiler 4, Spexarth 6, Reichenberger 4, Ziegler 2, Orth 3, Kerschen 2.

CHENEY — H.Voth 17, Middleton 11, Grace 23, Doshier 5, Bartlett 4.

Andale;9;8;12;11;—;40

Cheney;17;10;17;16;—60