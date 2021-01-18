Newton girls compete at Wichita West

WICHITA — The Newton High School girls’ wrestling team had one of its best days as a team Saturday at the Wichita West Invitational.

The Railers claimed six top-three finishes out of eight wrestlers, including an individual title.

The Railers also claimed the team title out of 14 teams. The team scoring included the results of the Newton boys’ junior varsity, which also wrestled at the meet.

The Railers claimed a 1-2-3 finish at 155 pounds. Jaymie Murry won the weight class at 3-0, downing teammate Nancy Edwards 3-0 in the finals. Edwards finished 1-1 in the tournament.

Alexis Ellis went 3-1 to take third. Ellis fell to

Edwards 4-1 in the semifinals, but claimed two wins in the consolation bracket, downing Rylie Miller of Derby 11-3 in the consolation finals.

Natalie Hedrick finished third at 109 pounds at 1-2. Brylee Budde finished third at 143 pounds at 0-2.

Emily Torres finished 3-2 at 115 pounds.

Lyliana Negrete finished fourth at 170 pounds at 0-3.

Newton competes in a dual meet Thursday at Derby.

Team scores (both divisions) — Newton 164.5, Bishop Carroll 152, Wichita South 137, Wichita North 131.5, Wichita West 102, Maize South 76, Winfield 67, Hutchinson 49, Wichita Heights 31, Wichita Southeast 27, Derby 23, Goddard Eisenhower 14, Cheney 0, Wichita East 0, Wichita Trinity Academy 0.

Newton girls

109 — 2. Natalie Hedrick (1-2): L Dialeen French, Wichita North :50; L Laine Burkhart, Goddard Eisenhower :59; W Ciara Ragland, Wichita South 3-2.

115 — Emily Torres (3-2): 1. W Jazmine Hagebusch, Hutchinson 6-0; QF. L Ryasia McDougle, Wichita West 14-1 maj.dec.; C1. W Jazmine Hagebusch, Hutchinson 15-0 (3:44) tech.fall; CQF. W Alivia Owens, Derby 7-6; CSF. L Delani Agnew, Wichita Southeast 12-0 maj.dec.

143 — Brylee Budde (0-2): L Maley Hansen, Wichita North 1:50; L Delilah Sherbin, Wichita South 8-6.

155 — 1. Jaymie Murry (3-0): QF. W Callie Snowbarger, Derby 1:53; SF. W Rylie Miller, Derby 2:27; F. W Nancy Edwards, Newton 3-0.

155 — 2. Nancy Edwards (1-1): QF. bye; SF. W Alexis Ellis, Newton 4-1; F. L Nancy Edwards, Newton 3-0.

155 — 3. Alexis Ellis (3-1): QF. W Jennifer Herrera, Wichita South 10-0 maj.dec.; SF. L Nancy Edwards, Newton 4-1; CSF. W Callie Snowbarger, Derby 3:44; CF. W Rylie Miller, Derby 11-3 maj.dec.

170 — 4. Lyliana Negrete (0-3): L Egypt Allan, Wichita Southeast :21; L Trinity Williams, Wichita South 1:03; L Jazmin Wilson, Winfield :00.

Newton JV boys

106 — 4. Gabriel Catache (1-2): QF. L T.J. Lipinski, Bishop Carroll 3-0; CQF. bye; CSF. W Liam Maughn, Bishop Carroll 1:21; CF. L Yanni Carillo, Wichita South 3-2.

120 — 3. Josiah Thiessen (3-1): QF. L Blaze Jordan, Winfield 3:34; C1. W Delvon Staley, Wichita East 2-0; CSF. W Elijah Bolay, Maize South 4-1; CF. W Gage Wilson, Winfield 10-4.

132 — Maximus Escobar (1-2): QF. W Lincoln Swafford, Winfield 8-5; SF. L Brendan Kirkhart, Wichita South :00; CSF. L Gustavo Jenkins, Wichita West 1:11.

152 — Tyson Weber (0-2): 1. L Seth Allen, Hutchinson :51; C1. L Seth Allen, Hutchinson 1:01.

182 — 1. Arnoldo Aguilar (3-0): QF. W Zion Pete, Wichita Heights 2-1; SF. W P.J. Truman, Bishop Carroll 6-2; F. Keatan Carpenter, Maize South :00.

195 — 2. Samuel Claassen (1-1): W Carson Saichieng, Winfield :50; Henry Buresh, Bishop Carroll 1:35.

220 — 2. Mohamed Farah (2-1): QF. W Tomas Bowring, Wichita North 2:56; SF. W A.J. Aranda, Wichita North 1:00; F. L Druzzla Johnson, Wichita West 5-2.

HWT — 1. Jackson Marlar (3-0): QF. W Noah Stout, Winfield :13; SF. W Matt Godsey, Wichita South 1:42; F. W Angel Diaz Garcia, Newton 2:48.

HWT — 2. Angel Diaz Garcia (2-1): QF. W Hank Purvis, Bishop Carroll 3-2 TB1; SF. W Brycen James, Wichita West 3-1; F. L Jackson Marlar, Newton 2:48.

