Railers claim nine medals at TOC

The Newton High School boys’ wrestling team was denied a title at the 58th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions for the first time in a few years, but still managed to claim nine medals overall and an eighth-place team finish out of 21 teams Friday and Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Weight classes 106 to 145 pounds wrestled Friday. The remaining classes wrestled Saturday. Newton wrestlers won five medals Friday and four more Saturday.

“Our big guys came in and wrestled well,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We added an extra heavyweight, freshman Marcel Gonzalez, who stepped up and medaled for us. Overall, not a bad day for us.”

The 285-pound class is proving to be a competitive one for the Railers. Earlier in the day in a JV tournament at Wichita West, Newton heavyweights finished 1-2.

“This year, we have a ton of heavyweights,” Edgmon said. “We had two medals here. We went 1-2 in JV. We actually have five this year. That’s a first for me. They can wrestle each other every day and it shows.”

Newton was led by sophomore Nick Treaster, who placed second at 106 pounds. Treaster, ranked 16th nationally, was edged 3-1 by Brady Roark of Seneca (Mo.), the top-ranked Missouri wrestler in Class 2.

After a pair of byes to start the tournament, Treaster pinned Jett Schwartz of Valley Center early in the second period and top-ranked (Class 4A) Colton Miller of Andover late in the second period.

In the finals, Treaster gave up a takedown late in the first period, scoring an escape. Treaster gave up an escape in the second period and was ridden out in the third.

“Treaster wrestled him last year,” Edgmon said. “He beat him last year in the semifinals, I believe. The guy got a couple of shots and (Treaster) couldn’t finish. He’s a pretty good rider. It will definitely allow Nick some things to work on. He’ll get back to the practice room. He’ll look at the tape several times. You never like to lose, but you can take a match like this and use your drive to get much better.”

Rio Gomez placed fourth at heavyweight at 2-2.

Gomez claimed a pair of pins to open his TOC in the heavyweight division. In the semifinals, Gomez was pinned by second-ranked (Class 5A) Maximus Shannon of Arkansas City in the second period. In the third-place match, Gomez gave up a reversal late in the third period, falling to Sebastian Lopez of Garden City 2-0.

At 152 pounds, Keon Edwards lost his first match of the day, but came back and won his next four to claim fifth place. Edwards closed out the day with a 15-7 major decision over Ethan Warren of Blanchard.

“Keon Edwards is a freshman,” Edgmon said. “He was out in the early part of the year because of surgery. He was able to come back and get cleared this week. He had a couple of days of practice under his belt. This was his first tournament back.”

At 113 pounds, Bailey Steinmetz finished 4-1 to take fifth. After a loss in the second round, Steinmetz posted three pins.

At 120 pounds, Colin Bybee finished fifth at 4-1. Bybee lost by pin in the quarterfinals and won three straight.

Logan Buchanan finished sixth at 195 pounds.

An extra entry at heavyweight, Marcel Gonzalez finished 3-2 to take sixth.

At 138 pounds, Avery Dutcher finished 3-2 to place seventh. At 132 pounds, Clayton Kaufman finished 2-3 to take eighth.

Finishing 1-2 for Newton were Tjaden Simmons at 145 pounds and Diego Garcia at 220 pounds.

Finishing 0-2 for the Railers were Josiah Schmidt at 126 pounds, Spencer Steinmetz at 152 pounds, Benjamin Reyes at 160 pounds, Clayton Smith at 170 pounds and Brody Harper at 182.

Newton competes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Derby. Arkansas City also will compete there.

“Our conditioning is there,” Edgmon said. “We just need individuals to work on a couple of different things. Everybody wrestles a little different, so everybody has different things to work on.

“It’s usually just Derby. They had to reschedule with Ark City. Since we’ll be there, we’ll go ahead and wrestle Ark City. They’re good. It will be good competition. We’ll then get some rest because we don’t have a tournament this weekend.”

Newton results

x-non-scoring entry.

106 — 2. Nick Treaster (2-1): 1. bye; 2. bye; QF. W Jett Schwartz, Valley Center 2:33; SF. W Colton Miller, Andale 3:38; F. L Brady Roark, Seneca 3-1.

113 — 5. Bailey Steinmetz (4-1): 1. bye; 2 W Corbin Barratti, Maize South 3-2; QF. L Cole Molloy, Derb 4:23; CQF. W Carter Hutchinson, Wichita Northwest :51; CSF. W Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth 1:48; Fifth: W Joel Contreras, Garden City 2:23.

120 — 5. Colin Bybee (4-1): 1. bye; 2. W Isaiah Lowe, Maize South :54; QF. L Daniel Gomez, Maize 4:00; CQF. W Ethan Albright, Derby 2:03; CSF. W Treyton Palmer, McPherson 3-0; Fifth: W Adam Maki, Andover 7-5.

126 — Josiah Schmidt (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City :48; C2. bye; C3. L Levi Harris, Blanchard 1:48.

132 — 8. Clayton Kaufman (2-3): 1. bye; 2. Derek Breese, Bishop Carroll :23; QF. L Camden Padgett, Maize 8-4; CQF. W Monte James, Winfield 4-0; CSF. L Jarrod Bewley, Blanchard 1:50; Seventh: L Knowlynn Egan, Derby 7-1.

138 — 7. Avery Dutcher (3-2): 1. bye; 2. W Collin Pearson, McPherson 6-2; QF. L Gabe Maki, Andover 10-5; CQF. W Kaden Garvalena, Maize South 4:14; SF. L Ryan Pacha, Bishop Carroll 7-5; Seventh: W Blake Whitmer, Blanchard 7-6.

145 — Tjaden Simmons (1-2): 1. bye; 2. L Jonah Meyer, Andale 3:15; C2. bye; C3. W David Thiel, Andover 5-0; CQF. L Anthony Blackwell, Hutchinson 7-1.

152 — Spencer Steinmetz (0-2)-x: 1. bye; 2. L Colin Kleysteuber, Garden City 4:38; C2. bye; C3. L , Bland .

152 — 5. Keon Edwards (4-1): 1. bye; 2. L Wyatt Bahm, Arkanas City 11-4; C2. bye; C3. W Antonio Huerta, Bishop Carroll 4-3; CQF. W Gavin Richardson, McPherson 2:24; CSF. W Jayden Ford, Maize 9-4; Fifth: W Ethan Warren, Blanchard 15-7 maj.dec.

160 — Benjamin Reyes (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Cody Cosby, Blanchard 7-2; C2. bye; C3. L Mason Weathers, Hutchinson 1:09.

170 — Clayton Smith (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Jace Jenkins, Derby 1:40; C2. bye; C3. L Aiden Whetstone, Arkansas City 2:13.

182 — Brody Harper (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Parker Smith, Winfield 2:32; C2. bye; C3. L Alan Chairez, Garden City 11-6.

195 — 6. Logan Buchanan (3-2): 1. bye; 2. W Isaac Glover, Maize South 1:07; QF. L Blaise Wood, Derby 3-2; CQF. W Jayden Crabbs, Hutchinson :37; CSF. W Kyler Palmer, Valley Center 4:02; Fifth: L Jacob Maston, Blanchard 1:20.

220 — Diego Arellano (1-2): 1. bye; 2. L Bronx Wood, Andover Central 3:11; C2. bye; C3. W Eli Lynch, Winfield 2:14; CQF. L Colin Deaton, Blanchard 4:11.

HWT — 6. Marcel Gonzalez (3-2)-x: 1. bye; 2. W Garrett McCaskill, Andale 3:26; QF. L Ryder Wiese, Blanchard :22; CQF. W , Seneca 8-2; CSF. W Baker North, Andover 3-1; Fifth: L Braydon Wickliffe, Goddard 3-2.

HWT — 4. Rio Gomez (2-2): 1. bye; 2. W Conner McVicker, McPherson :55; QF. W Eli Hunt, Valley Center 2:54; SF. L Maximus Shannon, Arkansas City 2:17; Third: L Sebastian Lopez, Garden City 2-0.

