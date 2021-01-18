Railer boys claim first win of the season

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team claimed its first win of the season, stopping Wichita West 56-53 Saturday in the GWAL-AV-CTL Challenge in Wichita.

The game was scheduled to be played in December, but had to be postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Newton trailed 15-9 after the first quarter, but took a 30-29 lead at the half. The game was tied 43-43 after three quarters.

Newton outscored Wichita West 21-15 from 3-point range. Both teams struggled from the free throw line. Newton was seven of 14. West was six of 11.

Newton was led by Jaxon Brackeen with 20 points. Owen Mills scored 13 points and Dylan Petz with 12 points.

Keith Gray led 1-4 West with 19 points. Hezekiah Washington scored 12 points. A.J. McCullough scored 11 points.

Newton is 1-5 and plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goddard Eisenhower to open play in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. If Newton wins, the Railers will play Hutchinson or Bishop Carroll Thursday at Dodge City High School. Consolation games will be played at home sites to be determined.

NEWTON (1-5) — Ruth 0 0-0 1, 0; Brackeen 3 (4) 2-2 3, 20; Petz 2 (2) 2-2 0, 12; Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; Slechta 2 1-2 2, 5; Carr 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Mills 6 2-8 3, 13; Edwards 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 14 (7) 7-14 13, 56.

WICHITA WEST (1-4) — McCullough 2 (1) 4-6 3, 11; Malachi 0 (1) 2-4 2, 5; Zovion 0 0-0 0, 0; Parks 0 0-0 0, 0; Banks 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Gray 8 (1) 0-0 4, 19; Washington 6 0-2 3, 12; Taylor 0 0-0 2, 0; Ridpath 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; TOTALS 16 (5) 6-11 17, 53.

Newton;9;21;13;13;—;56

W.West;15;14;14;10;—;53

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com