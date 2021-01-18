Goddard wins third straight TOC title

In one of the closest tournaments in recent years, the Goddard Lions held off Maize 200.5-197 to claim the title of the 58th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Seneca (Mo.) finished third at 166.5. Derby was fourth at 157 and Andale was fifth at 147.5.

Goddard won titles at four weight classes. Seneca and Arkansas City each won two.

“We had a good day yesterday and a good day today,” Goddard coach Brett Means said. “It could have gone either way. My heavyweight won his last match (for fifth place). It could have gone to the end. Maize is tough. They have a lot of good kids and they are going to get tougher.”

Goddard is the six-time defending Class 5A state champion and is currently the second-ranked team in 5A, behind Mill Valley, the defending 6A champs.

“We’re never where we want to be, but we’re at least on the path where we want to be,” Means said. “We need to stay healthy.”

This year’s TOC featured a modified format. Each day featured seven weight classes. The consolation rounds were modified so a wrestler would have no more than five matches in a day.

To ensure wrestlers got the required rest between matches, the fifth- and seventh-place bouts were the last of each night.

Ceremonies before the championship match were also scrapped.

“I like this format better than I’ve had in a tournament. The kids like it too,” Means said. “Everybody gets home at 5 o’clock both nights instead of being here until midnight one night and eight or nine o’clock the next night. The kids are always wrestling instead of sitting around for long periods of time.”

The changes were made to reduce the number of wrestlers each day to keep the tournament under KSHSAA and local COVID-19 limits.

At 106 pounds, Brady Roark of Seneca upset 16th-ranked (Trackwrestling.com) and previously unbeaten Nick Treaster of Newton 3-1. Roark is top-ranked in Missouri Class 2. Roark was voted the outstanding wrestler for the first day.

At 113 pounds, unbeaten Nakaylen Shabazz of Maize pinned Jayden Miller of Goddard in the second period.

At 120 pounds, Kael Pappan of Arkansas City edged Owen Eck of Andale 7-5.

Top-ranked (Class 5A) and unbeaten Alyeus Craig of Valley Center downed Hector Serratos of Andale 7-4 at 126 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Zach Wessley of Goddard pinned third-ranked Camden Padgett of Maize late in the third period.

At 138 pounds, Cutter Sheets of Stilwell downed previously unbeaten Cayden Hughbanks of Maize 5-0.

At 145 pounds, top-ranked and unbeaten Jerrdon Fisher of Goddard dowed Ayden Flores of Maize 11-4.

At 152 pounds, Cason Lindsey scored an escape early in the third period to edge Jace Fisher of Goddard 3-2.

Unbeaten and top-ranked (Class 5A, 152) Trig Tennant stepped up to 160 pounds for the weekend and stopped Josh Janas of Garden City with an 11-1 major decision. Tennant was named the outstanding wrestler of the second day.

Top-ranked (Class 5A) Nolan Craine of Goddard remained unbeaten by pinning Gabriel Commons of Seneca at the end of the first period.

At 182 pounds, Logan Davidson of Goddard stayed unbeaten by stopping Hunter Trail of Bishop Carroll 6-0.

At 195 pounds, Seneca’s Zane Cotton pinned Derby’s Blaise Wood midway in the second period.

In a clash of unbeatens at 220 pounds, Cayden Winter of Andale downed Mason Ross of Wichita Northwest 9-4.

Ryder Wiese of Blanchard pinned previously unbeaten Maximus Shannon of Arkansas City in 74 seconds for the heavyweight title.

