Railers claim five medals on the first day of the TOC

The Newton High School wrestling team claimed five medals out of the seven competing on the first day of the 58th Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions Friday at Ravenscorft Gym.

In the team standings, Newton is in fifth place out of 21 teams. AV-CTL I rival Maize leads the tournament, followed by Goddard, Andale and Seneca, Mo.

The first seven weight classes were competed Friday.

“Not bad. Some tough competition for our little guys,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “It was a good day with some good matches. It’s just a one-day tournament. It’s usually a two-day tournament, but we got a lot of matches in.”

Newton was led by sophomore Nick Treaster, who placed second at 106 pounds. Treaster, ranked 16th nationally, was edged 3-1 by Brady Roark of Seneca (Mo.), the top-ranked Missouri wrestler in Class 2.

After a pair of byes to start the tournament, Treaster pinned Jett Schwartz of Valley Center early in the second period and top-ranked (Class 4A) Colton Miller of Andover late in the second period.

In the finals, Treaster gave up an takedown late in the first period, scoring an escape. Treaster gave up an escape in the second period and was ridden out in the third.

“Treaster wrestled him last year,” Edgmon said. “He beat him last year in the semifinals, I believe. The guy got a couple of shots and (Treaster) couldn’t finish. He’s a pretty good rider. It will definitely allow Nick some things to work on. He’ll get back to the practice room. He’ll look at the tape several times. You never like to lose, but you can take a match like this and use your drive to get much better.”

At 113 pounds, Bailey Steinmetz finished 4-1 to take fifth. After a loss in the second round, Steinmetz posted three pins.

At 120 pounds, Colin Bybee finished fifth at 4-1. Bybee lost by pin in the quarterfinals and won three straight.

At 138 pounds, Avery Dutcher finished 3-2 to place seventh. At 132 pounds, Clayton Kaufman finished 2-3 to take eighth.

Tjaden Simmons finished 1-2 at 145 pounds.

Finishing 0-2 for the Railers was Josiah Schmidt at 126 pounds.

Newton has nine wrestlers slated to compete Saturday, including some non-scoring entries.

“We’ll have our big guys come in,” Edgmon said. “Hopefully, it will be the same thing. They will come in, wrestle tough and win some matches. If they get sent to the back side, they will battle through that. This is all practice for the state tournament. We’ll go out, wrestle and see what we need to work on.”

Newton results

106 — 2. Nick Treaster (2-1): 1. bye; 2. bye; QF. W Jett Schwartz, Valley Center 2:33; SF. W Colton Miller, Andale 3:38; F. L Brady Roark, Seneca 3-1.

113 — 5. Bailey Steinmetz (4-1): 1. bye; 2 W Corbin Barratti, Maize South 3-2; QF. L Cole Molloy, Derb 4:23; CQF. W Carter Hutchinson, Wichita Northwest :51; CSF. W Joshua Kozminski, Leavenworth 1:48; Fifth: W Joel Contreras, Garden City 2:23.

120 — 5. Colin Bybee (4-1): 1. bye; 2. W Isaiah Lowe, Maize South :54; QF. L Daniel Gomez, Maize 4:00; CQF. W Ethan Albright, Derby 2:03; CSF. W Treyton Palmer, McPherson 3-0; Fifth: W Adam Maki, Andover 7-5.

126 — Josiah Schmidt (0-2): 1. bye; 2. L Samuel Dickey, Arkansas City :48; C2. bye; C3. L Levi Harris, Blanchard 1:48.

132 — 8. Clayton Kaufman (2-3): 1. bye; 2. Derek Breese, Bishop Carroll :23; QF. L Camden Padgett, Maize 8-4; CQF. W Monte James, Winfield 4-0; CSF. L Jarrod Bewley, Blanchard 1:50; Seventh: L Knowlynn Egan, Derby 7-1.

138 — 7. Avery Dutcher (3-2): 1. bye; 2. W Collin Pearson, McPherson 6-2; QF. L Gabe Maki, Andover 10-5; CQF. W Kaden Garvalena, Maize South 4:14; SF. L Ryan Pacha, Bishop Carroll 7-5; Seventh: W Blake Whitmer, Blanchard 7-6.

145 — Tjaden Simmons (1-2): 1. bye; 2. L Jonah Meyer, Andale 3:15; C2. bye; C3. W David Thiel, Andover 5-0; CQF. L Anthony Blackwell, Hutchinson 7-1.

