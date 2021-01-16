Area basketball roundup

Postponements

Newton at Derby (boys and girls), no make-up date set. Newton plays Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Wichita West.

Avila at Bethel (Saturday, men and women), no make-up date set.

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls used a 22-13 fourth quarter to get by the Inman Teutons 47-40 Friday in Heart of America League play.

Sedgwick led 20-15 at the half, but trailed 27-25 after three quarters. Sedgwick outscored the Teutons 21-6 from 3-point range.

Logan Stucky led Sedgwick with 12 points. Addie Fitch scored 10 points.

Kadence Welch scored 14 points for Inman, 4-5 overall and 1-1 in HOAL play.

Sedgwick is 5-2, 1-1 in HOAL play, and hosts Elyria Christian Tuesday.

INMAN (4-5, 1-1 HOAL) — Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Aden 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Friessen 0 0-0 0, 0; M.Neufeld 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Welch 5 4-4 3, 14; Martisko 4 0-0 5, 8; Woods 0 0-0 1, 0; Hurlen 0 0-0 0, 0; R.Neufeld 2 2-2 2, 6; TOTALS 14 (2) 6-6 14, 40.

SEDGWICK (5-2, 1-1 HOAL) — Stucky 1 (3) 1-2 0, 12; Atwill 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Scarlett 0 (2) 2-2 3, 8; Fitch 4 2-7 0, 10; McGinn 4 0-3 2, 8; Lacey 0 (1) 3-4 0, 6; Croxton 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (7) 8-18 6, 47.

Inman;9;6;12;13;—;40

Sedgwick;11;9;5;22;—;47

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys hits five of six free throws in overtime to top Inman 47-45 Friday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

The game was tied 18-18 at the half. Inman led 32-29 after three quarters.

The Cardinals finished 15 of 23 from the line for the game. Inman as 10 of 21 from the line.

Lance Hoffsommer and Connor Tillman each scored 16 points for Sedgwick.

Jace Doerksen scored 14 points for 3-6 Inman. Tanner Heckel scored 11 points.

Sedgwick, 4-3, plays at 6 p.m. Monday against Bluestem at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

INMAN (3-6, 0-2 HOAL) — Doerksen 2 (3) 1-3 3, 14; Johnson 1 1-4 3, 3; Konrade 2 0-1 3, 4; E.Brunk 1 1-1 4, 3; Blank 0 0-0 0, 0; Heckel 2 7-8 5, 11; Carter 3 0-2 1, 6; H.Brunk 0 0-0 1, 0; Mannabach 2 0-2 3, 4; TOTALS 13 (3) 10-21 23, 45.

SEDGWICK (4-3, 1-1 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 2-2 1, 2; Stucky 1 1-2 3, 3; Hoffsommer 3 (2) 4-6 3, 16; Burns 0 (2) 2-4 1, 8; Brown 0 0-2 3, 0; Tillman 5 6-7 4, 16; Culp 1 0-0 5, 2; TOTALS 10 (4) 15-23 20, 47.

Inman;6;12;14;8;5;—;45

Sedgwick;4;14;15;11;7;—;47

H.Trinity 58, Moundridge 39

HUTCHINSON — Lucas Hammeke scored 21 points to lift Hutchinson Trinity to a 58-39 win over the Moundridge Wildcats Friday in HOAL play.

Trinity led 29-19 at the half.

“Too much Hammeke tonight,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “One of the premier point guards in the area. He dictated a lot of what happened on the floor tonight. Trinity has other weapons however, and they are deep. Credit our guys for hanging tough.”

Cedrick Harris scored 10 points for the 5-3 Celtics.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 11 points. Jon Schlosser and Corbin Unruh each scored 10 points.

Moundridge, 4-5, plays the Wichita Homeschool at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Canton-Galva Invitational.

MOUNDRIDGE (4-5, 2-1 HOAL) — Kaufman 4-14 2-2 11, Schlosser 5-5 0-0 10, Unruh 4-11 2-2 10, Churchill 2-7 0-0 5, Schrag 1-2 0-0 3, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, Wedel 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-41 4-4 39.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (5-3, 2-1 HOAL) — L.Hammeke 9-15 1-1 21, Harris 4-5 1-1 11, W.Gray 4-6 1-2 9, Remar 4-6 0-0 8, B.Hammeke 2-3 1-1 5, L.Gray 1-2 1-2 4, Suter 0-0 1-2 1, Bergmeier 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-36 6-10 58.

Moundridge;4;15;8;12;—;39

H.Trinity;16;13;13;16;—;58

Total fouls — Mdg. 10, HT 12. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 3-16 (Kaufman 1-7, Unruh 0-2, Churchill 1-4, Schrag 1-2, Wedel 0-1), HT 4-9 (L.Hammeke 2-6, Harris 1-1, B.Hammeke 0-1, L.Gray 1-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 16 (Schlosser 7), HT 23 (Remar 7). Assists — Mdg. 10 (Kaufman 5), HT 11 (L.Hammeke 3). Turnovers — Mdg. 12 (Unruh 6), HT 11 (L.Hammeke 2, Harris 2, B.Hammeke 2). Blocked shots — Mdg. 1 (Churchill 1), HT 1 (L.Hammeke 1). Steals — Mdg. 8 (Kaufman 3), HT 9 (Harris 4).

