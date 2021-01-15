Maize leads after first day of TOC

Under a new format to keep the crowds below KSHSAA and local COVID-19 gathering guidelines, the first seven champions were crowned Friday in the 58th Newton Invitational at Ravenscroft Gym in Newton.

Titles were awarded Friday in the 106 through 145 pound weight classes. The remaining weight classes will be competed Saturday. The consolation brackets also were modified to limit wrestlers to five matches.

After the first day of competition, Maize leads the 21-team field with 129 points, followed by Goddard at 100.5, Andale at 97.5, Seneca (Mo) at 83.5 and Newton at 75.

At 106 pounds, Brady Roark of Seneca upset 16th-ranked (Trackwrestling.com) and previously unbeaten Nick Treaster of Newton 3-1. Roark is top-ranked in Missouri Class 2.

At 113 pounds, unbeaten Nakaylen Shabazz of Maize pinned Jayden Miller of Goddard in the second period.

At 120 pounds, Kael Pappan of Arkansas City edged Owen Eck of Andale 7-5.

Top-ranked (Class 5A) and unbeaten Alyeus Craig of Valley Center downed Hector Serratos of Andale 7-4 at 126 pounds.

At 132 pounds, Zach Wessley of Goddard pinned third-ranked Camden Padgett of Maize late in the third period.

At 138 pounds, Cutter Sheets of Stilwell downed previously unbeaten Cayden Hughbanks of Maize 5-0.

At 145 pounds, top-ranked and unbeaten Jerrdon Fisher of Goddard dowed Ayden Flores of Maize 11-4.

