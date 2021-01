Sports Calendar

Jan. 16 through 24, All times Central

Saturday, Jan. 16

PREP BASKETBALL — Newton @ Wichita West (B 5:30 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Newton Invitational Tournament of Champions (B) 9 a.m.; Hesston, Halstead, Remington @ Halstead Inv. 9 a.m.; Newton @ Wichita West Inv. (G) 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Avila @ Bethel (M 3 p.m., M ppd.), Hesston College @ Hesston College (M TBA), Iowa State @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas State @ Texas (M 7 p.m., Longhorn Network).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen ppd.

Sunday, Jan. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Southern Methodist (ppd.), Kansas @ Texas Christian (W 1 p.m.), Oklahoma State @ Kansas State (W 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City (2:05 p.m., KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 2:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Adolph Rupp Inv. (B, Minneapolis vs. Winfield 5:30 p.m., Cheney vs. Andale 7:45 p.m.); Burrton Inv. (B, Berean Academy vs. Burrton 6 p.m.; Pretty Prairie vs. Fairfield 7:30 p.m.); Wichita Adventist @ Newton Homeschool (B 6:30 p.m., Lindley Hall).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas @ Baylor (M 8 p.m., ESPN).

Tuesday, Jan. 19

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Goddard Eisenhower (B 6 p.m.); Adolph Rupp Inv. (B, Garden Plain vs. Rose Hill 5:30 p.m., Haven vs. Halstead 7:45 p.m.); Burrton Inv. (B, Little River vs. Hutchinson Central Christian 6 p.m., Goessel vs. Inman 7:30 p.m.); Riley County vs. Remington @ Hillsboro HS (G 2 p.m., B 4 p.m.); Holcomb @ Hesston (G 3 p.m., B 5 p.m.); Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Canton-Galva Inv. (B) TBA; Elyria Christian @ Sedgwick (G 6 p.m.); Elyria Christian @ Peabody-Burns.

PREP WRESTLING — Remington, Kingman, Lyons @ Cheney 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Kansas State @ Oklahoma (M 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Denver 8 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Jan. 20

PREP BASKETBALL — Burrton Inv. (B, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.); Tabor JV @ Hesston College (W 5:30 p.m.), Nationwide Prep @ Hesston College (M 7 p.m.); USF @ Wichita State (W 6 p.m., ESPN+); Texas Tech @ Kansas (W 7 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas State @ West Virginia (W 6 p.m., ESPN+).

Thursday, Jan. 21

PREP BASKETBALL — Adolph Rupp Inv. (B, consolation semifinals 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.); Burrton Inv. (B, 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.); Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Canton-Galva Inv. (B) TBA.

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Derby 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Memphis (M 6 p.m., ESPN2).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Dodge City TOC (B, time, site and opponent TBA), Newton @ Maize South (G 7:15 p.m.); Adolph Rupp Inv. (B, semifinals 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.); Burrton Inv. (B, seventh place 6 p.m., fifth place 7:30 p.m.); Republic County vs. Remington @ Hillsboro HS (G 2 p.m., B 4 p.m.), Eureka @ Hesston (G 3 p.m., B 5 p.m.); Berean Academy @ Inman (G 7:30 p.m.); Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Canton-Galva Inv. (B) TBA; Moundridge @ Goessel (G 7:30); Peabody-Burns @ Herington.

PREP WRESTLING — Halstead, Remington @ Nickerson Inv. (G) 2 p.m.

PREP BOWLING — Salina South @ Newton 3:30 p.m. (Play-Mor Lanes).

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Height Inv. (Diving TBA).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ Friends NAIA Inv. Heskett Center.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita vs. TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles Clippers 9 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Jan. 23

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Dodge City TOC (B, time, site and opponent TBA); Adolph Rupp Inv. (B, medal round 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.); Burrton Inv. (B, third place 6 p.m., championships 7:30 p.m.); Hesston vs. Clay Center @ Hillsboro HS (G 5 p.m., B 7 p.m.); Eureka @ Remington (G 6 p.m., B 8 p.m.); Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield (G 3 p.m., B 5 p.m.).

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Wellington Inv. (G) 9 a.m.; Remington @ Eureka Inv. (B) 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Wichita Height Inv. (swimming 11 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Friends @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.); Hesston College @ Butler CC (M 2 p.m.); Kansas @ Oklahoma (M 11 a.m., ESPN TBA), West Virginia @ Kansas State (M, 1 or 3 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU), Wichita State @ Temple (W noon, ESPN+); Kansas @ Kansas State (W 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ All-Kansas Inv., Washburn University, Topeka; Bethel @ Friends NAIA Inv., Heskett Center.

COLLEGE COMPETITIVE CHEER, DANCE — Bethel @ Friends Day of Duels TBA.

PRO FOOTBALL — NFL playoffs @ Kansas City (TBA, TV TBA).

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita vs. TBA.

Sunday, Jan. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — USF @ Wichita State (M 5 p.m., ESPNU).

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK — Bethel @ Friends NAIA Inv. Heskett Center.

PRO FOOTBALL — NFL playoffs @ Kansas City (TBA, TV TBA).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles Clippers 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Indy @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita vs. TBA.

