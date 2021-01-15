Sports briefs

1. CARVIN THIESSEN, RON JONES, JIM MENDENHALL, ROMAN MANNIBACH -5.

2. JOHN WILSON, PAUL NORMANDINE, DENNIS FRANK -4.

3. DANE LAWRENCE , KEN LIESKE, ED HODGE, JERRY SCHMIDT -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — ROMAN MANNIBACH. LONGEST PUTT — DANE LAWRENCE.

Bethel College named Jeremy Reed as an assistant athletic director and assistant football coach.

"I'm very excited to have Jeremy join our staff," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "He will make a huge cultural impact within our football program, athletic department, and campus."

Reed has been the head football coach at Yukon High School in Oklahoma. He has 20 wins in that span after the team only won three games in the previous three seasons. He also led the team to its first Class 6A-1 playoff berth.

He ran a flexbone offense at Yukon, similar to what Bethel runs. He will join the staff in time for Bethel’s three-game spring season. The Threshers currently are 8-0. Two wins in the spring will clinch a KCAC title and an NAIA post-season berth.

“Adding Jeremy to our staff is going to be a game-changer," Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. "Not only is he a championship-caliber coach, he is an even better person. He has been a great friend and mentor to me over the last seven years and will without a doubt be a benefit for Bethel Football and the Bethel College community. His passion for football and creating a Christian football environment will make a huge impact on our program."

His administrative duties include “athletic facilities, compliance, and professional development growth within the athletic department as part of his expertise with the ‘3 Dimensional Coaching’ platform. Reed will also lead the existing Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) on campus, a Christian sports ministry organization for coaches and athletes.”

I'm excited for this next chapter of life,” Reed said. “… (I) always had a great passion for football and FCA coaches ministry. God has given me the opportunity to do both at Bethel College.”

WICHITA — Bethel college track athletes Stephany Meyer and Austin Cheatham were named the KCAC women’s and men’s field athletes of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Both competed at the Friends-Shocker Track Club First-Chance Qualifier Jan. 10 at the Haskett Center.

Meyer, a sophomore from Goessel, finished second in the triple jump at 10.75 meters and third in the long jump at 4.75 meters. Her triple jump mark is a school record.

Cheatham is a senior from Newton. He finished second in the shot put at 15.78 meters, which is an NAIA automatic qualifier (A standard) for the national meet. His finish also leads the KCAC.

The complete Bethel results are listed below:

60-m. dash — 6. Stephany Meyer 8.49 (8.39 prelims).

200-m. dash — 4. Stephany Meyer 27.76.

400-m. dash — 3. Stephany Meyer 1:03.86.

800-m. run — 6. Haley Robinette 2:47.33, 7. Natalie Graber 2:49.22, 8. Charlotte Ehrmann 3:07.07.

1,000-m. run — 4. Haley Robinette 3:29.77, 6. Natalie Graber 3:31.64.

Mile run — 10. Haley Robinette 6:00.86, 11. Natalie Graber 6:02.68, 17. Charlotte Ehrman 7:20.14.

Long jump — 3. Stephany Meyer 4.75 m. (15-7).

Triple jump — 2. Stephany Meyer 19.75 m. (35-3 1/4).

Weight throw — 3. Kalyn Corley 12.04 m. (39-6 1/2).

MEN

60-m. dash — 5. Braylen Brewer 7.13, 9. Rudy Juarez 7.18, 16. Amondre Schumpert-Street 7.30, 26. Garrett Slater 7.83.

200-m. dash — 2. Rudy Juarez 23.38, 23. Evan DePriest 25.32, 24. Garrett Slater 25.72.

400-m. dash — 9. Garrett Slater 55.92, 10. Evan DePriest 57.51.

800-m. run — 6. Nick Morgan 2:08.57, 7. Laytham Magana 2:10.43.

1,000-m. run — 4. Nick Morgan 2:47.19, 8. Carter Funk 2:57.90, 9. Laytham Magana 2:50.00, 14. Robbie Crager 3:08.72.

Mile run — 2. Isaiah Bartel 4:39.03, 8. Nick Morgan 4:53.92, 12. Carter Funk 5:05.13, 15. Robbie Crager 5:13.69.

High jump — 3. Laytham Magana 1.77 m. (5-9 3/4).

Long jump — 6. Evan DePriest 5.59 m. (18-4 1/4).

Triple jump — 10. Laytham Magana 10.47 m. (34-4 1/4).

Shot put — 2. Austin Cheatham 15.78 m. (51-9 1/4), 3. Chet Albin 13.69 m. (44-11).

Weight throw — 5. Chat Albin 9.80 m. (32-2).

TOPEKA — The Kansas State High School Activities Association will hold a special meeting of the board of directors at 2 p.m. Jan. 20.

The meeting is to discuss a proposal to allow schools to admit four spectators per participant for high school winter sports and activities beginning Jan. 29 and running through the end of the season.

Appropriate social distancing will still be required.

Local school districts may choose for stricter limitations based on seating and local health department guidelines.

WICHITA — Below are the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference pre-season tennis team as selected by the conference coaches:

WOMEN

Mariana Ochoa, fr., Southwestern, Shawnee Mission

Olivia Brubacher, sr., Tabor, Hesston

Polina Khoroshevskaya, jr., McPherson, Kemerovo, Russia

Vanessa Mundo, so., McPherson, Houston

Yana Goranova, jr., Ottawa, Sofia, Bulgaria

Cori Campbell, so., Oklahoma Wesleyan, Colorado Springs, Colo.

MEN

Claudio Quinones, sr., Ottawa, Barcelona, Spain

Jose Catala, fr., Oklahoma Wesleyan, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

David Moral-Tebar, jr., Southwestern, La Roda, Spain

Julien Bodin, sr., McPherson, Cartagena, Spain

Nico Wahl, sr., McPherson, Koenigstein, Germany

Raul Rivero Eggers, so., Bethany

WICHITA — Below are KCAC pre-season polls as voted on by the conference coaches:

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Southwestern 77 (5 FPV)

McPherson 76 (5 FPV)

Ottawa 54

Kansas Wesleyan 47

Tabor 47

Bethel 42

Sterling 40

Friends 39

Bethany 19

Oklahoma Wesleyan 9

MEN’S TENNIS

McPherson 79 (7 FPV)

Southwestern 71 (2 FPV)

Ottawa 66 (1 FPV)

Bethel 53

Tabor 45

Kansas Wesleyan 39

Bethany 36

Friends 33

Sterling 18

Oklahoma Wesleyan 10

SOFTBALL

McPherson 161 (9 FPV)

Ottawa 152 (3 FPV)

Friends 131 (1 FPV)

Avila 123

Kansas Wesleyan 114

Bethany 105

Tabor 103

Bethel 68

Oklahoma Wesleyan 59

York 58

Saint Mary 41

Southwestern 37

Sterling 31

BASEBALL

Tabor 109 (6 FPV)

Oklahoma Wesleyan 100 (2 FPV)

Ottawa 99

McPherson 90

Bethany 89 (2 FPV)

Friends 79

Southwestern 53

Sterling 52

Kansas Wesleyan 45

York 35

Avila 17

Saint Mary 13

Below are the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II pre-season basketball polls as voted by the conference coaches:

WOMEN

Labette

Johnson County

Kansas City (Kan.)

Highland

Fort Scott

Hesston

MEN

Kansas City (Kan.)

Johnson County

Highland

Labette

Fort Scott

Hesston

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey games scheduled for Friday through Sunday against the Allen Americans at the Allen Events Center have been postponed under the ECHL’s safety protocols.

The games are expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

Wichita is scheduled to host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. Jan. 21 and the Indy Fuel at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 24.

The ECHL is expected to announce shortly its next set of games, which will begin after Feb. 6.

