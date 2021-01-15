Entz becomes first K-State player drafted by NWSL

The Newton Kansan

MANHATTAN — Newton has produced at least two Major League Baseball players and a National Football League player.

Newton may produce its first-ever top-flight soccer player in Brookelynn Entz, who was drafted Wednesday by Kansas City NWSL of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Entz was selected in the fourth round, the 38th pick overall.

“We felt incredibly lucky all night that the players we targeted were available for us at each step,” Kansas City NWSL coach Huw Williams said. “Our coaches did a lot of work to research the best options for us in every round and I feel like it paid off for us in each round.”

Entz is a 2017 Newton High School grad, who helped lead the Railers to a state tournament berth four straight years. Entz has a school record 139 goals with 39 assists for the Railers.

Entz is the first K-State player ever drafted by the NWSL.

She holds, or is tied for, 28 school records at Kansas State. She is the all-time leading scorer for the Wildcats with 15 goals, 7 assists and 37 career points.

She was a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior, where she had five goals in eight games. She helped lead the Wildcats to a 3-6 record as a senior, the most wins in Big 12 play.

Entz also was named the 2020 Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection.

An earlier release from Kansas State announced her intention to return for 2021, which has been allowed by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 shortened season.

Entz also played with FC Wichita of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, which sits on the second tier of the U.S. women’s soccer pyramid.

The NWSL was founded eight years ago and has 10 teams, with two more slated to join in the 2022 season.

Kansas City NWSL is scheduled to begin its first year of play this spring.

The team is expected to announce a permanent crest and nickname sometime after this season.

Kansas City had an NWSL team from 2012 to 2017 (FC Kansas City), winning titles in 2014 and 2015. After that team folded, its assets were transferred to the Utah Royals FC.

When Utah folded at the end of last season, its assets were transferred to the new Kansas City squad.

The team will be coached by Williams, who was an assistant coach and served as general manager of FC Kansas City from 2012 to 2016. He also served as an assistant coach of the U.S. Women’s National U23 and U20 teams.

Kansas City NWSL will play its home games at T-Bones Stadium in Kansas City, Kan., in the same sporting and retail complex that hosts the Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City of the MSL.

T-Bones Stadium, a minor-league baseball stadium, seated 10,385 when it hosted Sporting Kansas City from 2008 to 2010.

The 2021 season schedule has not been released. Kansas City NWSL opens its training camp Feb. 1, followed by the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup.