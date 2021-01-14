Bethel women win a brace

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The Bethel College women’s basketball team reached the mid-point of the KCAC season with a pair of wins in a three-day span.

Monday at Thresher Gym, Bethel topped McPherson College 78-73. Wednesday in Bartlesville, Bethe topped Oklahoma Wesleyan 78-73.

The wins put the Threshers at 9-5, 9-3 in KCAC play. Bethel also is on a four-game winning streak.

Against McPherson, Bethel trailed 17-14 after the first quarter and 33-32 at the half. The Threshers tied the game 54-54 at the end of three quarters. Bethel opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. McPherson got within one point with 6:30 remaining, but the Threshers pulled back out by seven.

Bethel was led by Kendall Michalski with 23 points. Michalski hit seven of seven from the field, including four of four 3-pointers.

Abby Schmidt scored 21 points with 19 rebounds. Josie Calzonetti scored 10 points. Alex Bearup had 12 rebounds.

Schmidt posted her 10th double-double of the season and 59th of her career.

McPherson, 8-5 overall and 5-5 in KCAC play, was led by Krystin Branscum with 17 points. Dy’mond McElrath and Ja’Kia Wells each scored 10 points.

McPherson hit just 23 of 73 from the field, but did hit 10 of 19 from 3-point range — seven of 10 in the second half.

Bethel was 28 of 58 from the field, 17 of 30 in the second half.

Against Oklahoma Wesleyan, Bethel led 13-11 after the first quarter and 27-25 at the half. The Threshers took control of the game with a 28-18 third quarter and held off a late OWU comeback in the fourth quarter. The Eagles got within three with 2:29 remaining, but the Threshers got back out by as many as nine.

Bethel was outscored 67-45 from the field, 27-9 from 3-point range, but the Threshers hit 31 of 47 from the free throw line, while OWU was six of eight.

Michalski scored 21 points for Bethel, followed by Schmidt with 19 and Calzonetti with 11.

Oklahoma Wesleyan, 8-8 overall and 5-7 in KCAC play, was led by Danae Goodwin with 20 points, Hannah Nealis with 17 and Anotonia Porter with 10.

The Threshers sweep the regular-season series against OWU.

At the mid-point of conference play, Bethel remains in second place — 3 1/2 games behind Sterling.

Bethel's game scheduled for Saturday against Avila has been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

Bethel will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southwestern.

SCHMIDT HONORED — Abby Schmidt was named the KCAC Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

In three games, two BC wins, Schmidt scored 44 points with 39 rebounds, two assists, five blocked shots and a steal.

Monday’s game

McPHERSON (8-5, 5-5 KCAC) — Brittany Roberts 1-12 7-8 9, Kyrstin Branscum 5-9 3-4 17, Maison Moseley 4-6 0-0 9, Erika Diaz 3-10 1-2 7, Tatum Griffin 1-3 1-2 4, Victoria Ates 1-10 2-7 4, Kristin Potter 0-1 0-0 0, Lasheicka Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Maya Austin 1-3 0-0 3, Dy'mond McElrath 4-11 0-2 10, Ja'Kia Wells 3-7 3-4 10. TOTALS 23-73 17-29 73.

BETHEL (8-4, 8-3 KCAC) — Zayda Perez 2-4 0-0 4, Josie Calzonetti 3-8 4-4 10, Macie Price 3-7 1-1 9, Jasmina Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Kendall Michalski 7-7 5-6 23, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 1-7 1-2 3, Abby Schmidt 9-17 3-6 21, Daryn Batts 0-1 0-0 0, Jaycee Freshour 1-1 1-2 3. TOTALS 28-58 15-21 78.

McPherson;17;16;21;19;—;73

Bethel;14;18;22;24;—;78

Total fouls — MC 21, BC 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — MC: Roberts. 3-point shooting — MC 10-19 (Branscum 4-5, Moseley 1-1, Diaz 0-1, Griffin 1-1, Ates 0-3, Potter 0-1, Austin 1-3, McElrath 2-2, Wells 1-2), BC 7-21 (Perez 0-2, Calzonetti 0-3, Price 2-5, Jones 1-3, Michalski 4-4, Bearup 0-4). Rebounds — MC 36 (Roberts 8), BC 46 (Schmidt 19). Assists — MC 10 (McElrath 6), BC 14 (Michalski 4). Turnovers — MC 10 (Roberts 4), BC 22 (Bearup 7). Blocked shots — MC 3 (Roberts 1, Austin 1, Wells 1), BC 6 (Schmidt 4). Steals — MC 11 (Moseley 2, Ates 2, Wells 2), BC 5 (Jones 2).

Wednesday’s game

BETHEL (9-5, 9-3 KCAC) — Kayla Newman 2-3 0-2 4, Daryn Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Isabela Diaz 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 2-5 4-7 8, Jaycee Freshour 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 5-13 8-10 21, Jasmina Jones 1-3 2-4 4, Macie Price 3-6 0-0 6, Josie Calzonetti 3-5 5-7 11, Zayda Perez 0-1 5-6 5, Abby Schmidt 6-12 7-11 19. TOTALS 22-48 31-47 78.

OKLAHOMA WESLYEAN (8-8, 5-7 KCAC) — Makayla Watkins 0-2 0-0 0, Danae Goodwin 8-13 1-2 20, River Jefferies 0-1 0-0 0, Anotonia Porter 4-8 0-0 10, Melanie Williams 2-6 2-2 7, Brittan Garrett 3-9 0-0 8, Kaitlin Revill 0-0 0-0 0, Shakiaya Strong 0-1 2-2 2, Ty'Najah Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Hannah Nealis 8-16 0-0 17, Essence Tolson 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Nielsen 2-3 1-2 5, ShaRae Frazier 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 29-68 6-8 73.

Bethel;13;14;28;23;—;78

Okla.Wes.;11;14;18;30;—;73

Total fouls — BC 15, OWU 32. Technical fouls — OWU: Garrett 5:40-3q. Fouled out — OWU: Goodwin. 3-point shooting — BC 3-14 (Bearup 0-2, Michalski 3-9, Jones 0-1, Price 0-2), OWU 9-28 (Watkins 0-2, Goodwin 3-5, Jefferies 0-1, Porter 2-3, Williams 1-4, Garrett 2-5, Strong 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Nealis 1-5). Rebounds — BC 33 (Schmidt 8), OWU 38 (Goodwin 6). Assists — BC 10 (Price 4), OWU 14 (Watkins 4, Nealis 4). Turnovers — BC 19 (Jones 3, Michalski 3, Calzonetti 3, Price 3), OWU 13 (Nealis 3, Porter 3). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Bearup 1), OWU 3 (Goodwin 1, Nealis 1, Frazier 1). Steals — BC 11 (Price 2), OWU 16 (Jeffries 2, Nealis 2, Garrett 2).

