Thresher men win 10th straight

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – The Bethel College men’s basketball team returned to play after a week off, but didn’t skip a beat with an 84-69 KCAC win over Oklahoma Wesleyan Wednesday in Bartlesville.

The win was Bethel’s 10th straight. The Threshers sweep the regular-season series against the Eagles, winning in overtime Nov. 4 in North Newton.

In the rematch, Bethel led by 16 in the first 10 minutes of play, but OWU cut the margin to 10 at the half, 35-25.

Bethel got the lead to 20 with 9:22 left in regulation and led by as many as 23.

The Threshers were led by Jaylon Scott with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Clifford Byrd II scored 17 points. Bryant Mocaby scored 13. Jalyn Todd scored 11.

The Eagles were led by Taylen Miller with 15 points. Kaleb Stokes and Lense Ramsey each scored 10 points.

Bethel improves to 11-3, 11-2 in KCAC play. The Eagles remain in second place in the KCAC at 6-3, 9-4 overall.

Bethel hosts 9-5 Avila at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Threshers were edged by Avila 64-62 Nov. 6.

BETHEL (11-3, 11-2 KCAC) — Jaylon Scott 9-18 1-2 19, Clifford Byrd II 7-16 1-2 17, Tavaughn Flowers 4-8 0-0 8, Ike Umeh 0-0 0-0 0, Scott Garriga 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Neely 2-5 0-0 6, Adam Gouro 1-2 0-2 2, Harper Jonas 2-4 3-3 8, Bryant Mocaby 3-10 4-7 13, Nick Bonner 0-1 0-0 0, Kyle Belvin 0-0 0-0 0, Jalyn Todd 5-5 1-2 11. TOTALS 33-69 10-18 84.

OKLAHOMA WESLYEAN (9-4, 6-3 KCAC) — Austin Poling 0-2 4-4 4, Brandon Bird 0-2 0-0 0, Brooks Haddock 2-7 2-2 6, Lense Ramey 4-9 1-1 10, Kazden Ammons 2-3 0-0 5, Kaleb Stokes 5-9 0-0 10, Ke'von Boston 1-6 4-5 6, Max Valentino 1-3 0-0 3, Valentin Van Putten 2-2 0-0 4, Dylan Phillip 1-7 0-0 2, Janson Lietzke 0-5 0-0 0, Taylen Miller 6-9 2-2 15, Tichic Fikipo 0-0 0-0 0, Jaden Lietzke 1-1 2-2 4. TOTALS 25-65 15-16 69.

Bethel;35;49;—;84

Okla.Wes.;25;44;—;69

Total fouls — BC 18, OWU 14. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Byrd II. 3-point shooting — BC 8-26 (Scott 0-3, Byrd II 2-7, Flowers 0-2, Neely 2-5, Jonas 1-2, Mocaby 3-6, Bonner 0-1), OWU 4-22 (Bird 0-1, Haddock 0-3, Ramey 1-3, Ammons 1-2, Boston 0-2, Valentino 1-3, Phillip 0-4, Lietzke 0-2, Miller 1-2). Rebounds — BC 33 (Scott 10), OWU 40 (Stokes 8). Assists — BC 14 (Byrd II 6), OWU 7 (Boston 3). Turnovers — BC 13 (Scott 3, Flowers 3), OWU 22 (Lietzke 4, Haddock 4). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Gouro 3), OWU 2 (Van Putten 1, Lietzke 1). Steals — BC 19 (Scott 4), OWU 8 (Ammons 2).

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com