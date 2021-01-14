Area basketball roundup

2. Minneapolis (8-1) vs. 7. Winfield (1-6) 5:30 p.m.

3. Cheney (6-1) vs. 6. Andale (2-5) 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

4. Garden Plain (6-2) vs. 5. Rose Hill (4-3) 5:30 p.m.

1. Haven (7-1) vs. 8. Halstead (0-7) 7:45 p.m.

Minneapolis-Winfield loser vs. Cheney-Andale loser 5:30 p.m.

Garden Plain-Rose Hill loser vs. Haven-Halstead loser 7:30 p.m.

Minneapolis-Winfield winner vs. Cheney-Andale winner 5:30 p.m.

Garden Plain-Rose Hill winner vs. Haven-Halstead winner 7:30 p.m.

Seventh place 1 p.m.

Fifth place 3 p.m.

Third place 5:30 p.m.

Championship 8 p.m.

Berean Academy (8-0) vs. Burrton (0-6) 6 p.m.

Pretty Prairie (3-2) vs. Fairfield (4-3) 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Little River (7-0) vs. Hutchinson Central Christian (2-5) 6 p.m.

Goessel (5-2) vs. Inman (3-5) 7:30 p.m.

Berean Academy-Burrton loser vs. Pretty Prairie-Fairfield loser 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Berean Academy-Burrton winner vs. Pretty Prairie-Fairfield winner 7:30 p.m.

Little River-Hutchinson Central Christian loser Goessel-Inman loser 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Little River-Hutchinson Central Christian winner Goessel-Inman winner 7:30 p.m.

Seventh place 6 p.m.

Fifth place 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Third place 6 p.m.

Championship 7:30 p.m.

GOESSEL — The Solomon Gorilla girls used an 11-2 second quarter to get by the Goessel Bluebirds 40-25 Tuesday in Wheat State League play in Goessel.

Solomon led 18-8 at the half.

Emma Seidl led Solomon with 14 points.

Goessel was led by Hailey Lorance with eight points and Lyna Lehrman with seven.

Goessel is 3-4, 0-2 in Wheat State League play. Goessel plays Friday at Canton-Galva.

SOLOMON (2-3, 1-1 WSL) — Thompson 1 1-2 1, 3; Ta.Anderson 0 (2) 0-0 1, 2; Kugler 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Tr.Anderson 0 0-0 0, 0; Ledet 3 2-4 1, 8; Hagan 1 0-0 3, 2; Seidl 6 2-3 2, 14; TOTALS 12 (3) 5-9 8, 40.

GOESSEL (3-4, 0-2 WSL) — Spurlin 0 0-0 1, 0; Sawyer 0 0-0 0, 0; Griffin 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 2 0-0 2, 4; Hoopes 0 0-0 0, 0; Guhr 1 1-3 3, 3; Herrel 0 1-4 4, 1; Boden 1 0-0 0, 2; Lowrance 4 0-0 1, 8; Lehrman 3 1-2 1, 7; Zogleman 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 11 3-9 13, 25.

Solomon;7;11;10;12;—;40

Goessel;6;2;7;10;—;25

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls claimed a 54-25 win over Smoky Valley Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

The Dragons, 8-0, led 24-10 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 22 points. Kaleigh O’Brien added 10 points.

Abby Rose led 4-2 Smoky Valley with seven points.

Halstead plays Friday at Haven and Saturday at Hillsboro.

SMOKY VALLEY (4-2, 0-1 CKL) — Johnson 0 1-2 2, 1; Brambaugh 1 (1) 0-1 4, 5; Lambert 0 0-0 0, 0; VanDeWage 0 0-2 2, 0; Haxton 0 1-4 4, 1; Mullen 1 0-1 0, 1; Rose 2 (1) 0-1 4, 7; Scott 0 0-0 0, 0; Hazelwood 2 1-3 5, 5; Braxterman 2 0—5 0, 4; TOTALS 8 (2) 3-19 23, 25.

HALSTEAD (8-0, 1-0 CKL) — Lewis 1 0-0 1, 2; Wilson 1 0-0 1, 2; O’Brien 3 4-4 4, 10; Schroeder 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; Gerber 7 8-12 2, 22; Kelley 1 0-0 2, 2; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Schutte 1 0-0 0, 2; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 0 2-2 3, 2; Whitmer 0 0-0 0, 0; McClain 1 3-4 3, 5; TOTALS 16 (1) 19-26 17, 54.

Smoky Val.;6;4;9;6;—;25

Halstead;11;13;15;15;—;54

SEDGWICK — The Berean Academy girls put eight different players in the scoring column to claim a 49-20 win over the Sedgwick Cardinals Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Berean led 24-9 at the half.

Lillie Veer and Erin Mullins each scored 11 points for 5-3 Berean.

Logan Stucky and Addie Fitch each scored five points for 4-2 Sedgwick.

Berean plays Friday at Sterling. Sedgwick hosts Inman Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-3, 2-0 HOAL) — Neal 0 0-0 3, 0; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Veer 3 5-5 3, 11; Koontz 2 0-0 0, 4; L.Mullins 1 0-0 2, 2; M.Wiebe 2 1-2 2, 5; E.Mullins 4 3-4 4, 11; Wine 3 1-2 2, 7; Smith 2 2-2 3, 6; A.Wiebe 0 0-0 0, 0; Morgan 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 17 (1) 12-15 20, 49.

SEDGWICK (2-4, 0-1 HOAL) — Stucky 0 5-8 0, 5; Rogers 0 0-0 0, 0; Atwill 0 1-1 0, 1; Scarlett 1 2-3 2, 4; Fitch 1 3-9 1, 5; McGinn 1 0-0 4, 2; Lacey 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Croxton 0 0-3 2, 0; Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (1) 11-21 11, 20.

Berean Ac.;14;10;11;14;—;49

Sedgwick;6;3;7;4;—;20

BENNINGTON — In the eternal battle of the Dogs versus the Cats, the Moundridge Wildcats bested the Bennington Bulldogs 65-33 Tuesday in HOAL play in Bennington.

The Wildcats led 45-17 at the half.

Moundridge hit 24 of 41 from the field for 58 percent, eight of 16 from 3-point range and nine of 11 from the free throw line. The Wildcats claimed 15 steals.

Landon Kaufman scored 25 points with five steals and five assists to lead Moundridge. Jon Schlosser scored 19 points with eight rebounds.

Eli Lawson and Talan Pickering each scored 11 points for Bennington, 2-5 overall and 0-2 in HOAL play.

Moundridge is 4-4, 2-0 in HOAL play. The Wildcats play Friday at Hutchinson Trinity.

MOUNDRIDGE (4-4, 2-0 HOAL) — Kaufman 9-14 2-2 25, Schlosser 8-11 3-3 19, Churchill 3-8 0-0 8, Unruh 2-4 2-4 7, Wedel 1-2 2-2 4, Schrag 1-2 0-0 2, Doherty 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Nightingale 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24-41 9-11 65.

BENNINGTON (2-5, 0-2 HOAL) — Lawson 5-11 0-0 11, Pickering 4-7 0-0 11, Baur 2-6 0-0 4, Greene 1-4 1-4 3, Nemechek 1-2 0-0 2, Stanley 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, #12 0-0 0-0 0, McDowell 0-1 0-0 0, Rubio-Barnett 0-0 0-0 0, Swearington 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-39 1-4 33.

Moundridge;27;18;8;12;—;65

Bennington;9;8;12;4;—;33

Total fouls — Mdg. 7, Ben. 10. Technical fouls — n/a. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 8-16 (Kaufman 5-9, Churchill 2-5, Unruh 1-1, Schrag 0-1), Ben. 4-12 (Lawson 1-2, Pickering 3-6, Baur 0-3, Stanley 0-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 19 (Schlosser 8), Ben. 23 (Lawson 7). Assists — Mdg. 16 (Kaufman 5), Ben. 11 (Nemechek 5). Turnovers — Mdg. 7 (Churchill 2, Wedel 2, Schrag 2), Ben. 16 (Nemechek 6). Blocked shots — Mdg. 3 (Kaufman 1, Churchill 1, Wedel 1), Ben. 0. Steals — Mdg. 15 (Kaufman 5), Ben. 2 (Lawson 1, Nemechek 1).

Berean Ac. 54, Sedgwick 39

SEDGWICK — The Berean Academy Warrior boys held a 12-3 advantage in free throw shooting to down the Sedgwick Cardinals 54-39 Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

The Warriors led 30-18 at the half.

Chase Wiebe led 8-0 Berean with 16 points. Jon Hoover scored 11 and Sam Snook scored 10.

Conner Tillman scored 12 points for 3-3 Sedgwick.

Berean plays Friday at Sterling. Sedgwick hosts Inman Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-0, 2-0 HOAL) — G.Busenitz 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Timken 0 0-0 3, 0; Wiebe 2 (2) 6-8 2, 16; Hoover 4 (1) 0-0 1, 11; Kukula 1 0-0 1, 0; Snook 1 (1) 5-5 1, 10; Thiessen 3 1-4 1, 7; TOTALS 12 (6) 12-17 9, 54,

SEDGWICK (3-3, 0-1 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 (2) 2-2 2, 8; Stucky 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Hoffsommer 2 (1) 1-1 4, 8; Burns 3 0-0 4, 6; Brown 0 0-0 3, 0; Tillman 6 0-1 2, 12; Culp 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 12 (4) 3-4 18, 39.

Berean Ac.;13;17;9;15;—;54

Sedgwick;7;11;9;12;—;39

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird boys held off a late comeback to claim a 65-61 win over the Solomon Gorillas Tuesday in WSL play in Goessel.

Goessel led 34-26 at the half and 47-37 after three quarters.

Skyler Wuest and Caiden Duerksen each scored 20 points for Goessel.

Makaen Hastings led 3-3 Solomon with 29 points. Caiden Acosta scored 10 points.

Goessel is 5-2, 2-0 in WSL play, and plays Friday at Canton-Galva.

SOLOMON (3-3, 0-2 WSL) — Coup 2 (1) 2-2 4, 9; Robinson 1 0-0 0, 2; Hastings 8 (3) 4-6 3, 29; Acosta 3 (1) 1-3 2, 10; Hyres 2 2-5 3, 6; Herbel 1 0-0 2, 2; Baxa 1 0-0 1, 0; Smith 0 1-2 0, 1; Newcomer 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (5) 10-18 15, 61.

GOESSEL (5-2, 2-0 WSL) — Zogleman 4 0-0 0, 4; Smith 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; L.Wiens 0 0-0 3, 0; J.Schrag 2 0-0 0, 4; Wuest 7 (1) 3-6 3, 20; Duerksen 9 2-4 0, 20; Gaeddert 2 5-5 2, 9; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 24 (2) 10-15 12, 65.

Solomon;13;13;11;24;—;61

Goessel;15;19;13;17;—;65

The Newton junior varsity girls fell to Salina South 33-12 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 16-5 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Derby.

NEWTON — Houser 2, Haag 5, Blaylock 5.

S.South;9;7;8;9;—;33

Newton;4;1;5;2;—;12

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Salina South 41-15 Tuesday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 17-9 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Derby.

NEWTON — Segura 5, Haag 4, Kirkpatrick 6.

S.South;10;7;12;12;—;41

Newton;7;2;2;4;—;15

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com