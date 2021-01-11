Area basketball roundup

ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior girls put three scorers in double figures, while Hutchinson Trinity had just three players score in a 55-35 Berean win Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean led 26-20 at the half and took control with an 18-2 third quarter.

Sally Wine led Berean with 15 points, Lillie Veer scored 14 points and Tayton Smith scored 11.

Hayley Hughes scored 20 points for Trinity, 2-4. Becca Hammersmith scored 14.

Berean Academy is 4-3 and plays Tuesday at Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (2-4, 0-1 HOAL) — Alvarez 0 0-1 4, 0; Palmer 0 0-0 0, 0; Guarro 0 0-0 0, 0; Palacioz 0 0-0 0, 0; Ortiz 0 0-0 1, 0; Gulliher 0 1-4 1, 1; Bourell 0 0-0 0, 0; Hughes 1 (3) 9-11 2, 20; Morales 0 0-0 0, 0; Hammersmith 1 (4) 0-0 1, 14; TOTALS 2 (7) 10-16 9, 35.

BEREAN ACADEMY (4-3, 1-0 HOAL) — Neal 1 0-0 2, 2; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Veer 1 (4) 0-0 1, 14; Koontz 2 0-0 4, 4; M.Wiebe 2 0-2 3, 4; Wine 7 1-2 1, 15; T.Smith 4 3-7 2, 11; A.Wiebe 1 0-0 0, 2; Morgan 0 0-0 2, 0; B.Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 18 (5) 4-11 15, 55.

H.Trinity;9;11;2;13;—;35

Berean Ac.;14;12;18;11;—;55

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls held off Lyons 46-44 Friday in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 23-15 at the half and 32-29 after three quarters.

Alexa Scarlett led Sedgwick with 16 points.

Caitlyn Belote led 2-4 Lyons with 15 points. Jenessa James scored 10.

Sedgwick is 3-1 and opens HOAL play Tuesday at home against Berean Academy.

LYONS (2-4) — Ramirez 0 2-2 2, 2; Boys 0 0-0 1, 0; Konda 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; Belote 3 (2) 3-6 3, 15; Jaime 0 1-3 0, 1; James 3 (1) 1-2 1, 10; Recendiz 0 0-0 1, 0; Arriola 1 (1) 4-7 4, 9; Valenzuela 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Pena 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (6) 12-22 16, 44.

SEDGWICK (3-1) — Stucky 0 (2) 0-2 2, 6; Atwill 0 0-0 2, 0; Scarlett 1 (3) 5-7 3, 16; Fitch 2 0-0 3, 4; McGinn 3 1-3 3, 7; Lacey 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; Croxton 2 2-4 4, 6; Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (6) 8-16 18, 46.

Lyons;8;7;14;16;—;44

Sedgwick;9;14;9;14;—;46

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys downed Marion 67-51 Friday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats used a 25-point second quarter to lead 40-29 at the half.

Moundridge outscored the Warriors 17-1 from the free throw line.

“We had numerous opportunities to put these guys away with double digit leads but allowed them several runs that kept things interesting,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “In the first half we allowed them to get open looks and offensive stick backs because we didn't make it a priority to defend and rebound. A huge part of what I told the kids was going to be crucial coming back off of an extended layoff and what we emphasized in our week of practice. I was pleased with how we shared the ball tonight. Give Marion a lot of credit. They played hard and crashed the boards and knocked down shots when they were open.”

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 27 points. Landon Kaufman scored 26.

Seth Lanning led 0-5 Marion with 14 points. Brandon Mercer scored 10.

Moundridge is 3-4 and plays Tuesday at Bennington.

MARION (0-5, 0-1 HOAL) — Lanning 5-7 0-0 14, Mercer 5-16 0-1 10, Harshman 3-10 0-0 9, Winter 4-6 0-1 8. Alleven 2-5 1-2 5, Mermis 2-4 0-0 5, Wilhelm 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-48 1-4 51.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-4, 1-0 HOAL) — Churchill 7-13 9-9 27, Kaufman 8-16 7-8 26, Schlosser 4-8 1-2 9, Schrag 1-2 0-0 3, Wedel 1-5 0-0 2, Doherty 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 21-45 17-20 67.

Marion;13;16;19;3;—;51

Moundridge;15;25;18;9;—;67

Total fouls — Mar. 19, Mdg. 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — Mar.: Lanning. 3-point shooting — Mar. 8-19 (Lanning 4-5, Mercer 0-4, Harshman 3-8, Winter 0-1, Mermis 1-1), Mdg. 8-19 (Churchill 4-8, Kaufman 3-9, Schrag 1-2). Rebounds — Mar. 21 (Mercer 6), Mdg. 32 (Schlosser 9). Assists — Mar. 10 (Alleven 4), Mdg. 11 (Kaufman 5). Turnovers — Mar. 15 (Mercer 6), Mdg. 11 (Doherty 4). Blocked shots — none. Steals — Mar. 8 (Mercer 4), Mdg. 15 (Kaufman 5).

Berean Ac. 46, H.Trinity 45

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team edged Hutchinson Trinity 46-45 Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean trailed 22-20 at the half, but took a 33-32 lead after three quarters.

Chase Wiebe led Berean with 17 points.

Lucas Hammeke scored 20 points for 3-3 Trinity. Cedrick Harris scored 11 points.

Berean is 7-0 and plays Tuesday at Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (3-3, 0-1 HOAL) — B.Hammeke 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; L.Hammeke 3 (4) 2-4 5, 20; Harris 4 (1) 0-2 1, 11; Bergmeier 0 0-0 1, 0; W.Gray 0 0-0 1, 0; Remar 2 3-7 1, 7; L.Gray 1 2-2 2, 4; TOTALS 10 (6) 7-15 14, 45.

BEREAN ACADEMY (7-0, 1-0 HOAL) — Busenitz 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Timken 1 0-0 1, 2; Wiebe 5 (1) 4-10 2, 17; Hoover 2 0-0 3, 4; Kukula 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Snook 0 (1) 0-1 2, 3; Thiessen 3 1-2 5, 7; TOTALS 11 (6) 6-15 14, 46.

H.Trinity;11;15;6;13;—;45

Berean Ac.;10;10;13;13;—;46

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal boys fell to Lyons 51-41 Friday night in non-league play in Sedgwick.

Lyons led 30-22 at the half.

Reydesel Alamos scored 16 points for Lyons, 4-1. Trey McClure added 14.

Connor Tillman led Sedgwick with 13 points. Nolan Crumrine scored 10 points.

Sedgwick is 3-2 and opens HOAL play Tuesday at home against Berean Academy.

LYONS (4-1) — Cox 0 0-0 0, 0; Alamos 3 (2) 4-5 0, 16; McClure 5 4-6 1, 14; Crawford 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; Harley 3 2-2 2, 8; Stover 1 0-0 4, 2; Rios 0 2-2 2, 2; TOTALS 15 (3) 12-15 10, 51.

SEDGWICK (3-2) — Crumrine 0 (3) 1-2 4, 10; Anderson 0 0-0 1, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 2, 0; Hoffsommer 2 (1) 1-1 0, 8; Burns 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Brown 0 0-0 3, 0; Tillman 5 3-4 2, 13; Culp 2 1-2 3, 5; TOTALS 10 (5) 6-9 17, 41.

Lyons;14;16;10;11;—;51

Sedgwick;13;9;11;8;—;41

The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team pulled away in the second half to down Valley Center 54-48 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

The game was tied 26-26 at the half.

NEWTON — Voth 14, Gates 2, Buffalo 9, Dillon 2, Hulse 9, Zerger 11, Claassen 2, Ruth 2, Secor 3.

Val.Ctr.;13;13;7;15;—;48

Newton;7;19;10;18;—;54

The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Hutchinson 31-28 Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton was tied at the half, 18-18, but gave up a 9-3 run.

Newton hosts Salina South at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON — Houser 8, Segura 4, Haag 4, Jones 6, Anderson 4, Kirkpatrick 4.

Hutch.;8;10;9;4;—31

Newton;10;8;3;7;—28

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com