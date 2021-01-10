Railer girls find more scoring in loss to Hutch

The Newton High School girls’ basketball team found a little more offense Saturday night against the Hutchinson Salthawks than for most of the season, but also gave up a little more on defense, falling 54-35 Saturday in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Hutchinson, 3-1, overcomes a 47-40 loss to Campus a night earlier.

“I thought our girls, later in the first quarter, we started to extend that lead and we held that for most of the game,” Hutchinson coach Conor Reilly said. “Then we kind of stretched it out late in the game. All-in-all, we bounced back from last night, where we struggled with some things. We definitely improved today. We didn’t play well last night, we were still a bit on Christmas break. We played much better tonight.”

Newton, 0-5, put up its highest score of the season by 11 points.

“With experience, things look a lot better for us,” Newton coach Tavis Leake said. “The only way to get open looks and take better shots is by playing. Basketball is a game of runs. Our goal is for their runs to be no better than our runs. If we would have capitalized on some of the opportunities we had and cut down on turnovers, we would be a great team. Our goal is to win each quarter. We got one quarter tonight.”

Hutchinson was led by Mya Thompson with 16 points, Ziya Simms with 13 points and Hannah Ames with 12 points.

Newton was led by Marah Zenner with 15 points. Hayley Loewen scored eight points.

Eight Railer turnovers in the first quarter allowed Hutchinson to take a 15-6 lead. The Railers scored the first four points of the second quarter, but gave up a 14-4 run to end the half, trailing 29-14.

Newton was five of 24 shooting in the first half, while Hutchinson was 10 of 17.

Newton stayed with Hutchinson early in the third quarter. Hutchinson led 39-25 at the end of the period.

Newton opened the fourth quarter with a Zenner trey. Hutchinson replied with a 9-0 run to put the game away.

Newton plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against 0-5 Salina South.

“They are a very similar team,” Leake said. “We’re going to be ready to go. The players know with every game, things are starting to click. We’re getting better. Every game, we’ve gone up in the point column.”

Hutchinson hosts 1-4 Maize South at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“They are really well coached and they play really hard,” Reilly said. “This will be the first time we’ve played them since I’ve been on staff. They’re new to our league.”

HUTCHINSON (3-1, 2-1 AV-CTL I) — Simms 4 5-6 1, 13; Thompson 6 4-7 4, 16; Wilson 2 4-4 1, 8; Ackley 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Ames 6 0-0 3, 12; Jackson 0 2-2 2, 2; Moriasi 0 0–0 3, 0; TOTALS 18 (1) 15-19 13, 54.

NEWTON (0-5, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Valle-Ponds 0 0-0 1, 0; Zenner 0 (3) 6-8 4, 15; Seidl 0 0-0 0, 0; Loewen 4 0-1 4, 8; Antonowich 2 0-0 2, 4; Koontz 1 0-0 0, 2; Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 2 -2 3, 6; Edwards 2 2-2 4, 6; TOTALS 9 (3) 8-11 18, 35.

Hutch.;15;14;10;15;—;54

Newton;6;8;11;10;—35

