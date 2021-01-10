Hutchinson wins inside battle against Railers

It was Hutchinson’s inside game that outlasted Newton’s outside game in AV-CTL I boys’ basketball play Saturday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Myles Thompson scored 32 points to lead the Salthawks to a 79-64 win. Newton outscored Hutchinson 42-6 from 3-point range, but Hutchinson outscored Newton 48-14 from inside the arc and 25-8 from the free throw line.

“I thought we did a good job of just being steady,” Hutchinson coach Bryan Miller said. “We were handling the barrage of threes that they were making. They press a lot. They tried to play at a chaotic pace. Myles Thompson was absolutely tremendous tonight. Garrett (Robertson) did a great job. Every guy had a moment in the game where they stepped up and really helped us. We had a tough turnaround from last night (a 53-51 loss to Campus). I’m proud of our guys for their effort and focus.”

“Our guys were warriors out there,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “That effort they put out there. Max Ruth steps out and plays big minutes. … Cam Carr was flying all over the place. (Elijah) Edwards hits some big shots. Thompson is a great addition to that team. He’s a great player and a great rebounder. He uses his body well out there. I’m super proud of Jaxon Brackeen’s leadership, Max Ruth and Elijah Edwards. They are keying on taking Brackeen and Owen (Mills) away, but Max and Elijah are good for 30 tonight. That’s senior leadership.”

Robertson scored 14 points for 1-3 Hutchinson. Treyton Peterson scored 10.

Brackeen and Edwards each scored 17 points for Newton. Ruth scored 13. Edwards hit five 3-pointers, followed by Ruth with four and Brackeen with three.

Leading 14-12, Hutchinson ended the first quarter on a 13-6 run.

Hutchinson led by as many as 13 in the second quarter while Newton got as close as eight. Newton cut the gap to nine at the end of the quarter, 44-35.

The Railers opened the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Hutchinson then answered with a pair of layups. With Newton down by four, the Hutchinson bench was called for a technical foul. Newton hit just one of the two free throws and didn’t score on the subsequent possession, allowing Hutchinson go get back out by nine. Newton trailed 58-50 at the end of the quarter.

Newton closed to within six in the fourth quarter, missing chances to draw closer. Hutchinson was able to pull away from the line late.

“(Free throws) have been our Achilles heel,” Miller said. “I’m proud of our guys for stepping up to the line with confidence and making shots when it counted.”

“I was really happy with our half-court defense tonight,” Preston said. “We just ran out of gas and put them on the line too much tonight.”

Hutchinson hosts 3-3 Maize South at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Newton, 0-5, plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 2-3 Derby.

“Derby is struggling a little bit and trying to find their identity,” Preston said. “They have a lot of football players and didn’t have a lot of practice time. They will bring a lot of pressure.”

HUTCHINSON (1-3, 1-3 AV-CTL I) — Peterson 5 0-0 0, 10; Huhs 3 3-3 4, 9; M.Heneha 0 0-1 1, 0; Robertson 3 (1) 5-6 3, 14; Hewquist 1 6-6 4, 8; King 0 0-0 1, 0; Thompson 10 (1) 9-12 1, 32; O’Sullivan 1 2-2 0, 4; Lange 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 24 (2) 25-30 17, 79.

NEWTON (0-5, 0-2 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 (4) 1-2 2, 13; Brackeen 2 (3) 4-7 4, 17; Petz 0 (2) 1-2 0, 7; Dorrell 0 0-0 1, 0; Slechta 0 2-2 2, 2; Carr 0 0-0 4, 0; Mills 4 0-1 4, 8; Edwards 1 (5) 0-0 5, 17; TOTALS 7 (14) 8-12 22, 64.

Hutch.;27;17;14;21;—;79

Newton;18;17;15;14;—;64

Technical fouls — H: Peterson, bench.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com