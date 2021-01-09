Rookie and a vet pace Threshers to win

WICHITA — A rookie and a veteran gave the Bethel College women’s basketball team the spark needed to stop Friends University 67-58 Saturday night in KCAC play at the Garvey Center in Wichita.

Senior Abby Schmidt scored 14 points with 16 rebounds, while freshman Jaycee Freshour came off the bench with 14 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers.

Bethel was 21 of 51 from the field — 11 of 29 from 3-point range. Friends was 18 of 62 — six of 19 from outside the arc.

Bethel led 16-10 after the first quarter, but Friends got within two at the half, 32-30. The Threshers took command with a 25-10 third quarter and held off a late Falcon comeback.

The win moves Bethel into second place in the KCAC, four games behind unbeaten Sterling.

Friends, 4-9 overall and 2-8 in KCAC play, was led by Khadijah Miller and Kayna Simoneau with 11 points each.

Bethel is 7-5 overall, 7-3 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 6-7 Oklahoma Wesleyan. The Threshers beat OWU 64-60 Nov. 13 in North Newton.

BETHEL (7-5, 7-3 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 4-7 6-8 14, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-2 0, Alex Bearup 0-3 4-6 4, Kayla Newman 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 3-5 0-0 9, Josie Calzonetti 3-9 0-0 8, Wynter Rentas 0-1 0-0 0, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Macie Price 0-3 0-0 0, Jasmina Jones 2-7 2-4 7, Zayda Perez 2-6 2-4 7, Daryn Batts 2-3 0-0 4, Jaycee Freshour 5-7 0-0 14. TOTALS 21-51 14-24 67.

FRIENDS (4-9, 2-8 KCAC) — Gracie Sammons 1-1 5-6 8, Khadijah Miller 5-14 0-0 11, Kayna Simoneau 4-8 1-3 11, Jayla Dennis 1-2 1-2 3, Aaliyah Miles 0-2 0-0 0, Kira Ward 2-8 0-0 4, Bridget Busbee 1-8 3-4 5, McKenzie Shippy 3-8 0-2 8, Kassie Kinniburgh 1-5 4-4 6, Maddie Jessepe 0-3 1-4 1, Satori Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Tiffany Hurd 0-1 1-4 1. TOTALS 18-62 16-29 58.

Bethel;16;16;25;10;—;67

Friends;10;20;10;18;—;58

Total fouls — BC 24, Fr. 15. Technical fouls — BC: bench :35-45q. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 11-29 (Schmidt 0-1, Bearup 0-2, Michalski 3-5, Calzonetti 2-5, Price 0-1, Jones 1-5, Perez 1-4, Freshour 4-6), Fr. 6-19 (Sammons 1-1, Miller 1-2, Simoneau 2-2, Miles 0-2, Ward 0-1, Busbee 0-1, Shippy 2-6, Kinniburgh 0-1, Jessepe 0-3). Rebounds — BC 49 (Schmidt 16), Fr. 34 (Hurd 9). Assists — BC 16 (Calzonetti 4), Fr. 7 (Miller 3). Turnovers — BC 17 (Schmidt 5), Fr. 7 (Simoneau 2, Jessepe 2). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Schmidt 1, Freshour 1), Fr. 1 (Kinniburgh 1). Steals — BC 4 (Calzonetti 1, Price 1, Perez 1, Batts 1), Fr. 9 (Miller 2, Simoneau 2).

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com