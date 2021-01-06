Eight goal scorers pace Thunder to win

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Eight different players scored for the Wichita Thunder hockey team in an 8-4 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday night in ECHL play at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Matteo Gennero scored a goal with two assists. Jay Dickman, Jeremy McKenna, Peter Crinella and Anthony Beauregard each had a goal with an assist.

Stefan Fournier, Jacob Graves and Mathieu Gagnon each scored a goal.

Vincent Desharnais had three assists.

Mitch Gillam had 26 saves in goal for the Thunder.

Giorgio Estephan scored a goal with an assist for Kansas City.

Wichita led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 after the second period. Phil Marinaccio, Bryan Lemos and Justin Woods each added a goal. Sean Bonar had 14 saves and Andrew Shortridge had 16 saves for the Mavericks. Each allowed four goals.

Kansas City drops to 1-3-1-1. Wichita is 4-1-1-0, moving into second place in the ECHL Mountain Division.

Wichita hosts Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

THUNDER IN CAMP — Former Wichita Thunder goalkeepers Stuart Skinner and Dylan Wells have been invited to the Edmonton Oilers training camp, which began Tuesday.

Skinner is a third-year pro, who was a third-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2017. He played 41 games with the Thunder in 2018-19, going 15-14-7 with a .903 save percentage and 3.16 goals-against average. He was 4-2-0 that season with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League with an .879 save percentage and a 2.99 GAA. He also played four playoff games with Bakersfield.

Last season, he was 2-1-0 with Wichita with a 3.62 GAA and a .894 save percentage and was 16-17-6 with Bakersfield with a .892 save percentage and a 3.31 GAA.

Wells is a third-year pro who was drafted in the fifth round by Edmonton in 2016.

He played one game with Wichita in 2017-18, going 0-1-0 with a .571 save percentage and a 16.39 GAA. He was 12-5-2 with Wichita in 2018-19 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA. Last season he was 3-6-1 with Wichita with a .871 save percentage and a 4.98 GAA. With Bakersfield, he was 6-6-0 in 2018-19 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA, Last season, he was 0-4-1 in Bakersfield with a .878 save percentage and a 3.77 GAA.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com