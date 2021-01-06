Area basketball roundup

The Kansan

Riley County vs. Remington @ Hillsboro High School (G 2 p.m., B to follow)

Hillsboro vs. Republic County @ Hillsboro High School (G 6 p.m., B to follow)

Clay Center vs. Eureka @ Tabor College (G 3 p.m., B to follow)

Hesston vs. Holcomb @ Hesston High School (G 3 p.m., B to follow)

Jan. 22

Republic County vs. Remington @ Hillsboro High School (G 2 p.m., B to follow)

Hillsboro vs. Riley County at Hillsboro High School (G 6 p.m., B to follow)

Holcomb vs. Clay Center @ Tabor College (G 3 p.m., B to follow)

Eureka vs. Hesston @ Hesston High School (G 3 p.m., B to follow)

Jan. 23

Hesston vs. Clay Center @ Hillsboro High School (G 1 p.m., B to follow)

Hillsboro vs. Holcomb @ Hillsboro High School (G 5 p.m., B to follow)

Remington vs. Eureka @ Remington High School (G 6 p.m., B to follow)

Republic County vs. Riley County @ Republic County High School (G 1 or 2 p.m., B to follow)

PREP GIRLS

Halstead 56, Clearwater 46

HALSTEAD — Karenna Gerber scored 30 points to lead the Halstead Dragon girls to a 56-46 win against Clearwater.

Halstead led 28-20 at the half.

Elizabeth Tjaden led Clearwater with 12 points. Kyndall Clevenger added 10.

CLEARWATER — Carlson 8, K.Clevenger 10, Stevens 5, Berlin 7, Tjaden 12, Street 4.

HALSTEAD — Lewis 3, O’Brien 9, Schroeder 2, Gerber 30, Kelley 3, Engel 7, McClain 2.

Clearwater;10;10;17;9;—;46

Halstead;12;16;11;17;—;56

Halstead 63, Kingman 27

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls downed Clearwater 63-27 Dec. 17 in Halstead.

Halstead led 39-10 at the half.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 25 points. Kaleigh O’Brien scored 11 and Parker Schroeder scored 10.

Laney Wood scored seven points for Kingman.

KINGMAN — Albright 3, DeWeese 4, J.Belt 5, Livingston 5, Schewiner 6, K.Belt 7.

HALSTEAD — O’Brien 11, Schroeder 10, Gerber 25, Kelley 7, Schutte 2, Engel 4, McClain 4.

Kingman;6;4;11;6;—;27

Halstead;19;20;22;2;—;63

Goessel 46, Udall 37

UDALL — The Goessel Bluebird girls held off Udall 46-37 Dec. 18 in Udall.

Goessel led 24-17 at the half.

Hailey Lowrance scored 15 points for Goessel.

Aubrey Eilers scored 21 points for Udall.

GOESSEL — Spurlin 4, Sawyer 9, Flaming 7, Hoopes 2, Guhr 3, Lowrance 15, Lehrman 6.

UDALL — Hopkins 2, Johnson 2, Otis 6, Eilers 21, Hoffman 6.

Goessel;12;12;13;9;—;46

Udall;8;9;13;7;—;37

Garden Pl. 58, Berean Ac. 43

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls basketball team fell to Garden Plain 58-43 Dec. 17 in the HOAL-CPL Challenge in Elbing.

Berean trailed 30-17 at the half.

Madysen Zoglman led Garden Plain with 19 points. Alli Puetz scored 13.

Sally Wine scored 11 points for Berean Academy.

GARDEN PLAIN — Rolfi 6, Ma.Zoglman 19, A.Puetz 13, Hammond 6, Gorges 5, C.Puetz 2, S.Puetz 7.

BEREAN ACADEMY — Timken 6, Veer 5, L.Mullins 4, M.Wiebe 8, E.Mullins 9, Wiens 11.

Garden Pl.;13;17;10;18;—;58

Berean Ac.;11;6;13;13;—;43

Berean Ac. 40, Elyria Ch. 21

ELBING – The Berean Academy Warrior girls downed Elyria Christian 40-21 in non-league play.

A shutout second quarter for the Warriors on defense put Berean ahead 18-8 at the half.

Sally Wine scored 11 points for Berean. Erin Mullins added 10 points.

ELYRIA CHRISTIAN — Swenson 1, Penner 8, Peters 2, Stone 4, Clark 2, Hawkinson 4.

BEREAN ACADEMY — Timken 2, Veer 5, L.Mullins 4, M.Wiebe 7, E.Mullins 10, Wine 11, Smith 1.

Elyria Ch.;8;0;5;8;—21

Berean Ac.;7;11;6;16;—;40

Moundridge 58, Lyons 29

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls topped Lyons 58-29 Dec. 11 in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 36-16 at the half.

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 23 points. Kourtney Kaufman scored 14 and Kindall Elmore scored 11.

LYONS — Konda 3, Belote 4, Tascha 9, Carrera 3, Cricket 3, Arriola 7.

MOUNDRIDGE — Er.Durst 4, Em.Durst 2, Ki.Elmore 11, Kaufman 14, Ke.Elmore 4, Eichelberger 23.

Lyons;8;8;11;2;—;29

Moundridge;17;19;15;7;—;58

Moundridge 44, W. Ind. 25

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls downed Wichita Independent 44-25 Dec. 17 in the HOAL-CPL Challenge in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 22-15 at the half.

Kate Eichelberger led Moundridge with 16 points. Erin Durst added 13 points.

Hanma Scheck led Independent with nine points.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT — Szadkowska 3, Scheck 9, Recalde-Phillips 6, Byczkowska 7.

MOUNDRIDGE — Er.Durst 13, Em.Durst 2, Ki.Elmore 5, Kaufman 6, Logue 2, Eichelberger 16.

W.Indepen.;3;12;5;5;—;25

Moundridge;11;11;16;6;—;44

PREP BOYS

Moundridge 60, Chaparral 57 OT

HARPER — The Moundridge Wildcat boys overcame a 20-9 first quarter to down Chaparral 60-57 in overtime during the HOAL-CPL Challenge Dec. 18 in rural Harper.

“Went on the road and picked up a nice win against a very athletic and long group that played multiple defenses,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We didn't take care of the ball early and had to rely on some solid defense to get back in it. I really like the way we attacked the paint and that ultimately sent us to the foul line a lot. Too many turnovers but in the end we did the things necessary to get the W.

“Now with the long moratorium I'm concerned what kind of shape we will be in after the break. We will get four days of practice and then play. Kinda concerned about that and certainly not anything I have encountered. But I am looking forward to a little time off and I know that the boys are, as well. So pleased that we have gotten in all of our games on the pre-Christmas schedule and hopefully that will continue into the new year.”

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 29 points. Logan Churchill scored 13 and Jon Schlosser with 12.

Jackson Swartz led the Roadrunners with 17 points. Adrian Wooloon scored 14 and Kaden Harding scored 11.

MOUNDRIDGE — Kaufman 29, Churchill 13, Schlosser 12, Unruh 3, Schrag 3.

CHAPARRAL — Swartz 17, Woolonn 14, Harding 11, Pfaff 7, A.Clark 4, Voenuaf 2, J.Clark 2.

Moundridge;9;20;14;8;9;—;60

Chaparral;20;10;10;11;6;—;57

Little Rv. 60, Moundridge 41

LITTLE RIVER – The Moundridge Wildcat boys were held to 12 points in the first half, falling to Little River 60-41 Dec. 15 in Little River.

Moundridge trailed 32-12 at the half.

Jayden Garrison led Little River with 34 points. Graham Stephens scored 12 points. Trey Rolfs scored 10 points.

Jon Schlosser scored 16 points for Moundridge. Landon Kaufman scored 15 points.

MOUNDRIDGE — Schlosser 16, Kaufman 15, Churchill 4, Unruh 4, Wedel 2.

LITTLE RIVER — Garrison 34, Stephens 12, Rolfs 10, Lafferty 4.

Moundridge;8;4;13;16;—;41

Little Rv.;17;15;16;12;—;60

Goessel 33, Udall 31

UDALL — The Goessel Bluebird boys used a 13-6 fourth quarter to edge Udall 33-31 Dec. 18 in Udall.

Goessel trailed 17-7 at the half.

Skyer Wuest led Goessel with 13 points.

Trent Whiteman scored 13 points for Udall.

GOESSEL — Wiens 6, Zogleman 2, Smith 4, Wuest 13, Gaeddert 6, Stutzman 2.

UDALL — Otis 2, Whiteman 13, Hutchinson 6, King 8, Harness 2.

Goessel;5;2;13;13;—;33

Udall;5;12;8;6;—;31

Berean Ac. 39, Elyria Ch. 24

ELBING — The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team downed Elyria Christian 39-24 in non-league play in Elbing.

Berean led 22-8 at the half.

Chase Wiebe led Berean with 11 points.

ELYRIA CHRISTAN — Brown 3, Stucky 6, Unruh 5, Anderson 2, Lundberg 4, Wigger 4.

BEREAN ACADEMY — B.Timken 3, C.Wiebe 11, Hoover 4, Kukula 6, Snook 9, Thiessen 6.

Elyria Ch.;6;2;6;10;—;24

Berean Ac.;10;12;8;9;—;39

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com