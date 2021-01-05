Railer boys fall to Maize South

MAIZE — The Newton High School boys basketball team fell to Maize South 74-51 on Dec. 21 in Maize.

Newton trailed 21-17 after the first quarter, but the Railers were held to eight points in the second quarter, trailing 33-25 at the half. South continued to pull away in the second half.

Parker Scott led South with 21 points. Quincy Gholar scored 11 points. Isaiah Atwater and Owen Clyne each added 10 points.

Jaxon Brackeen led Newton with 18 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Owen Mills scored 15 points. Camden Carr added 10 points.

South is 2-3, 1-2 in AVCTL-I play.

Newton is 0-3, 0-1 in AVCTL-I play. Newton hosts Valley Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Hutchinson at 6 p.m. Saturday in a make-up game.

NEWTON (0-3, 0-1 AVCTL-I) — Ruth 0 0-0 0, 0; Brackeen 2 (5) 1-3 4, 18; Carr 1 (2) 2-2 0, 10; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; Slechta 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Woods 0 0-0 0, 0; Franz 0 0-0 0, 0; Mills 5 (1) 2-4 3, 15; Casto 0 0-0 0, 0; Entz 0 0-0 0, 0; Edwards 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; TOTALS 8 (10) 5-9 10, 51.

MAIZE SOUTH (2-3, 1-2 AVCTL-I) — Scott 6 (2) 3-4 1, 21; Fitchpatrick 2 1-1 2, 5; Atwater 5 0-0 0, 10; Homan 0 0-0 0, 0; Askren 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Lynch 0 0-0 0, 0; Gholar 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; Steinhoff 0 0-0 0, 0; Shields 0 0-0 0, 0; Clyne 4 2-2 2, 10; Butler 2 0-0 2, 4; Queen 3 1-1 3, 7; TOTALS 23 (7) 7-10 11, 74.

Newton;17;8;12;14;—;51

M.South;21;12;21;20;—;74

