Bethel women fall in return

The Bethel College women’s basketball team returned from the holiday break with an 85-63 loss to Baker University Monday night at Thresher Gym.

The Threshers got off to a slow start, trailing 20-11 after the first quarter. Baker led 39-32 at the half and pulled away in both the third and fourth quarters for the win.

Sara Oca led 6-4 Baker with 19 points, followed by Demi Aamold with 17, Grace Isakson with 14 and Kinley Grubb with 12.

Bethel was led by Jasmina Jones with 23 points. Abby Schmidt added 20 points with 11 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season and 56th of her career.

No other Bethel player scored more than five points.

Bethel is 5-5 and hosts Ottawa at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Ottawa is 3-7, but hasn’t played since a 67-60 loss to Tabor on Dec. 17.

BAKER (6-4) — Abby Bird 3-17 3-3 9, Ashley Griffin 1-1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Stark 0-0 0-0 0, Emmery Joseph 0-1 0-0 0, Leah Van Weelden 2-4 0-0 6, Emma Cunningham 2-4 2-2 6, Sara Oca 8-14 0-0 19, Sophia Purcell 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Isakson 7-9 0-0 14, Demi Aamold 6-8 1-1 17, Kinly Grubb 3-11 5-6 12. TOTALS 32-69 11-12 85.

BETHEL (5-5) — Tierra Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Zayda Perez 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Calzonetti 0-3 0-2 0, Macie Price 2-4 1-1 5, Jasmina Jones 9-18 0-0 23, Kendall Michalski 1-9 1-2 4, Ashtyn Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 0-2 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 8-15 4-9 20, Wynter Rentas 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Tenant 1-1 0-0 3, Daryn Batts 1-4 0-0 2, Jaycee Freshour 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 25-61 6-15 63.

Baker;20;19;22;24;—85

Bethel;11;21;15;16;—63

Total fouls — Baker 18, Bethel 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Baker 10-21 (Bird 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Van Weelden 2-4, Oca 3-6, Aamold 4-6, Grubb 1-3), Bethel 7-25 (Perez 0-1, Calzonetti 0-3, Price 0-1, Jones 5-10, Michalski 1-6, Bearup 0-2, Tenant 1-1, Batts 0-1). Rebounds — Baker 39 (Bird 8), Bethel 37 (Schmidt 11). Assists — Baker 15 (Bird 5), Bethel 15 (Calzonetti 3). Turnovers — Baker 11 (Bird 2), Bethel 18 (Michalski 4). Blocked shots — Baker 5 (Schmidt 3), Bethel 3 (Cunningham 3). Steals — Baker 11 (Bird 2, Cunningham 2, Oca 2), Bethel 4 (Powell 1, Michalski 1, Bearup 1, Batts 1).

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com