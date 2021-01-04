Sports briefs

CHEER AND DANCE

KCAC Pre-Season Polls

CHEER

Bethel 42 (6 FPV)

Kansas Wesleyan 32 (1 FPV)

Friends 30

Bethany 23

Sterling 22

McPherson 20

York 16

Southwestern 11

DANCE

Ottawa 37 (2 FPV)

Avila 34 (4 FPV)

York 24

Kansas Wesleyan 20

Saint Mary 17

Bethel 14

Bethany 11

Southwestern 11

Bethel men ranked 25th

The Bethel College men’s basketball team has been ranked 25th in the National Associated of Intercollegiate Athletics poll, the first of the regular season.

Bethel was not ranked in the pre-season poll.

The NAIA was consolidated to one division this season, the first time since 1991 that the NAIA will be played in one division. Bethel has been in Division II from 1992 until last season.

Bethel is 9-3, 9-2 in KCAC play, and on an eight-game winning streak.

The current NAIA poll is listed below:

TW;LW;SCHOOL [1st Place Votes];Rec.;Pts.

1;3;Indiana Wesleyan [18];13-0;589

2;4;William Penn (Iowa) [2];10-0;569

3;2;Mid-America Christian (Okla.) [1];4-0;537

4;6;LSU Shreveport (La.);8-0;534

5;9;Arizona Christian;6-0;504

6;1;Georgetown (Ky.);5-1;498

7;5;Lewis-Clark State (Idaho);2-0;494

8;7;Morningside (Iowa);10-1;437

9;16;Loyola (La.);4-0;405

10;12;Marian (Ind.);5-1;404

11;15;Cumberlands (Ky.);7-1;396

12;19;The Master's (Calif.);4-0;350

13;10;John Brown (Ark.);0-0;341

14;11;Providence (Mont.);0-0;322

15;8;College of Idaho;1-3;312

16;NR;Faulkner (Ala.);8-0;311

17;NR;Talladega (Ala.);8-1;241

18;NR;Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.);9-1;236

19;13;LSU Alexandria (La.);7-2;216

20;NR;Saint Francis (Ind.);6-1;182

21;NR;Texas A&M Texarkana;5-0;164

22;22;SAGU (Texas);1-0;161

23;20;Xavier (La.);2-1;115

24;NR;Martin Methodist (Tenn.);6-1;114

25;NR;BETHEL;9-3;109

Dropped from the Top 25: Ottawa (Kan.), Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), Oregon Tech, Carroll (Mont.), Antelope Valley (Calif.), Union (Ky.), Dalton State (Ga.).

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 96, Oregon Tech 89, Oklahoma Wesleyan 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 82, Carroll (Mont.) 76, Indiana Tech 60, Antelope Valley (Calif.) 56, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 56, Westmont (Calif.) 45, Bethel (Ind.) 30, Texas Wesleyan 28, Central Baptist (Ark.) 27, Union (Ky.) 15, Holy Cross (Ind.) 14, Valley City State (N.D.) 10, Dillard (La.) 9, Dalton State (Ga.) 7, Northwestern (Iowa) 6, Science & Arts (Okla.) 4, Evangel (Mo.) 3, Cornerstone (Mich.) 3.

BC coach resigns

Bethel College competitive dance coach Ashley Davis resigned effective the end of December.

Kiley McCord has been named the interim head coach.

"We are excited to have Kiley lead our program during this upcoming competitive dance season," BC athletic director Tony Hoops said. "She brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership skills to this role."

According to the BC release, McCord has more than 20 years experience as a dance instructor and coach. She is the owner and an instructor for High Street Dance, a dance studio in Newton that sponsors multiple competitive teams.

McCord spent seven years as the coach for the Newton High School Railiners (1997 to 2004). She danced for both Newton High School and Cowley College. She holds an associate’s degree from Hutchinson Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Wichita State.

"I'm excited for this opportunity," McCord said. "I can't wait to meet the team and see where this new year will take us."

Davis has led the program since its inception in June 2019. Last season, the team finished no lower than fifth in any of its competitions, taking second at the Kansas Wesleyan Invitational. The team was fifth in KCAC Invitational and fifth in the NAIA regional qualifier.

Davis coached two NAIA and KCAC scholar-athletes and had a team GPA of 3.570, earning both KCAC and NAIA academic honors.

"Ashley established the foundation of the inaugural Bethel College Dance program," Hoops, said. "I am extremely grateful for the work she put into the program to make it what it is today. We look forward to building upon this foundation as it continues to grow.”

"I appreciate the leadership and acceptance at Bethel College," Davis said. "I always felt welcome and am thankful I was able to be a part of the Bethel College community."

Bethel opens the season Jan. 23 at the Friends University Day of Duals.

Grider named to Shrine Bowl

HALSTEAD — Halstead High School senior Doug Grider has been named to the West roster of the 2021 Shrine Bowl.

Grider, a 6-foot-2, 236-pound, linebacker and offensive guard, posted 120 tackles last season, 45 solo. He also had 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

He was a first-team All-Central Kansas League selection and was a consensus Class 3A all-state pick.

He helped lead Halstead to a 4-5 record, 3-1 in CKL play. Halstead fell to Cheney 40-34 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The 48th Shrine Bowl will be 7 p.m., June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

Thunder drops two of three

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder dropped two of three games against the Allen Americans in ECHL play during the holiday weekend, the first losses of the season for the Thunder.

On Thursday, Wichita downed Allen 7-2 at the Allen Events Center. Wichita led 6-2 after two periods.

Matteo Gennero and Gordie Green each scored two goals with an assist for Wichita. Jeremy McKenna added two goals. Peter Crinella also scored a goal. Bobby McMann and Anthony Beauregard added two assists.

Mitch Gillam stopped 38 of 40 shots in goal for Wichita.

Joseph Garreffa scored a goal with an assist for Allen. Corey Mackin added a goal. Zach Sawchenko had 39 saves for the Americans.

On Friday, play shifted to INTRUST Bank Arena, where Allen won 5-1. Wichita was outshot 34-12. Jesse Mychan scored two goals for Allen. Garreffa added a goal with an assist. Kameron Kielly and Jake McGrew each added a goal. Sawchenko stopped 11 of 12 Wichita shots.

Gennaro scored for Wichita with assists from Green and Cam Clarke. Gillam had 29 saves for Wichita.

In Saturday’s rubber match, Wichita fell 4-3 in overtime. Tyler Sheehy scored the game-winner for Allen. Sheehy, Garreffa and Mackin each finished with a goal with an assist. Turner Ottenbreit added a goal. Sawchenko had 37 saves.

For Wichita, McMann scored two goals with an assist. McKenna adds a goal with an assist.

Evan Weninger had 37 saves for Wichita.

Allen, 6-2-0-0, leads the ECHL Mountain Division after eight games. Wichita is 3-1-1-0 and in third place in the Mountain Division.

Wichita plays Tuesday at Kansas City and hosts Kansas City on Friday. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m.