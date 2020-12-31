Sports Calendar

The Kansan

Jan. 2 through 20, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

All high school events will be limited to two spectators per participant (parents only) through Jan. 28.

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, Jan. 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Ole Miss (M 5 p.m., ESPNU), Texas @ Kansas (M 11 a.m., ESPN2), TCU @ Kansas State (M 1 p.m., ESPNU), Cincinnati @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), West Virginia @ Kansas (W 5 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO BASKETBALL – Oklahoma City @ Orlando 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Allen @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3

PRO FOOTBALL — Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Monday, Jan. 4

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Miami 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Jan. 5

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Argonia @ Burrton.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Ottawa @ Bethel (W 5 p.m.), Kansas @ TCU (M 9 p.m., ESPN), Kansas State @ Texas Tech (M 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Wichita State @ Houston (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Wichita State @ USF (W 6 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas @ Iowa State (W TBA).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ New Orleans 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, Jan. 7

PREP BASKETBALL — Newton Homeschool @ Abilene Christian (B 6 p.m., Abilene Activity Center).

PREP BOYS’ SWIMMING — Newton Inv. II (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

Friday, Jan. 8

PREP BASKETBALL (G 6 p.m., B 7:30 p.m. unless noted) — Valley Center @ Newton, Halstead @ Hillsboro, Hutchinson Trinity @ Berean Academy, Marion @ Moundridge, Marion @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Lyons, Herington @ Peabody-Burns, Burrton @ Inman.

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ New York 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Jan. 9

PREP WRESTLING — Newton @ Wichita North Inv. (G 8 a.m.), Halstead @ Herington Inv. (B 8 a.m.), Hesston @ Ellsworth Inv. (B 9 a.m.), Remington @ Augusta Inv. (B 9 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Friends (W 6 p.m.), Oklahoma @ Kansas (M 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., KWCH, ch. 12.1), Oklahoma State @ Kansas State (M 5 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU), ECU @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., ESPN+), Kansas @ Oklahoma State (W TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Cincinnati @ Wichita State (M 3 p.m., ESPN2), Kansas State @ Baylor (W 2 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Brooklyn 5 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

