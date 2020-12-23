Entz named Big 12 co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The Newton Kansan

MANHATTAN – Kansas State midfielder Brookelynn Entz added another first to her list of career accomplishments, as she was named the 2020 Big 12 Soccer co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league's coaches.

Entz is a graduate of Newton High School, where she was a three-time all-state selection and four-time all-league selection. She was the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League player of the year in 2027.

Entz is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection majoring in psychology. In 2020, Entz earned Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors with a 4.0 grade-point average. Entz shared the 2020 Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor with Emily Strouphauer, of Texas.

On the field in the 2020 season, Entz tied her school record for goals in a season and set a new school record for goals in Big 12 action with five. Entz tied for second in the Big 12 and ranked 13th in the nation for goals scored. She ranked second in the league and 12th in the nation for goals per game (0.63).

She ranked third in the Big 12 and 34th in the nation in points and third in the league and 20th in the nation for points per game (10; 1.25).

She tied her school record for goals in a match with two, which included her fourth career game-winning goal, at Iowa State on Oct. 30. She recorded at least one goal in two of K-State's three wins in the 2020 season.

The product of Newton, Kan., owns or is tied for 28 career, single-season or single-match school records, including career goals scored (15), career assists (7), total career points (37) and goals in a single-season (5, twice).

She is the daughter of Ryan and Gina Entz.

K-State capped its Big 12-only schedule with a record of 3-6-0. This marked the most wins in league play since the program started as a member of the Big 12 in 2017.

The Wildcats, winners of three of their final five matches, also clinched a seventh-place finish in the league standings which marked its highest finish in the league standings since joining the Big 12 as a soccer member in 2017.