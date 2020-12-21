Railers named four champs at Bishop Carroll Invite

The Newton High School wrestling team closed off their December schedule at a new tournament in a familiar location — part of adjustments made this season due to COVID-19.

"Typically we would go to the Kansas City Stampede, a big, big tournament but it got canceled this year," said coach Tommy Edgmon. "We were able to get into Bishop Carrol."

The Railers entered the tournament wrestling well — fresh off a dual with Salina South that saw Newton win 11 of 13 matches, and all 11 wins came with bonus points. That momentum carried over to the Bishop Carrol tournament — as the team recorded more pins than any other team at the tourney.

Team scores for the event were unavailable.

Newton named four champions at the event. At 106 pounds Nick Treaster won three of five matches by pin and ran his record to 13-0 on the season while scoring 26.0 team points. At 138, Avery Dutcher scored 25.5 team points while taking the crown. At 195 Logan Buchanan set his season record at 12-1 overall, scoring 22 team points en route to the tournament title. At 285 Rio Gomez scored 25 team points and won three of his five matches by pin for the tournament title.

Newton Results

106

Nick Treaster (13-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 - Nick Treaster (Newton) 13-0 won by fall over Jackson Riechenberger (Bishop Carroll) 1-5 (Fall 0:34)

Round 2 - Nick Treaster (Newton) 13-0 won by fall over Jamal Garrett (Wichita West) 6-6 (Fall 0:56)

Round 4 - Nick Treaster (Newton) 13-0 won by fall over Logan Provence (Derby) 2-3 (Fall 1:06)

Round 5 - Nick Treaster (Newton) 13-0 won by major decision over Colton Miller (Andale) 9-3 (MD 11-2)

1st Place Match - Nick Treaster (Newton) 13-0 won by major decision over Cody Woods (Derby) 8-1 (MD 9-1)

113

Bailey Steinmetz (8-3) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.

Round 1 - Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 8-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 8-3 won by fall over Pete Herbst (Andale) 3-5 (Fall 1:06)

Round 3 - Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 8-3 won by decision over Corbin Barratti (Maize South) 7-4 (Dec 6-0)

Championship Bracket - Ben Carver (Valley Center) 12-3 won by fall over Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 8-3 (Fall 3:35)

3rd Place Match - Bailey Steinmetz (Newton) 8-3 won by fall over Richard Shields (Wichita North) 11-6 (Fall 1:45)

120

Colin Bybee (14-1) placed 2nd and scored 19.5 team points.

Round 1 - Colin Bybee (Newton) 14-1 won by tech fall over Brody Lindenman (Winfield) 1-2 (TF-1.5 4:08 (16-0))

Round 2 - Colin Bybee (Newton) 14-1 won by fall over Trey Dafforn (Wichita Northwest) 5-4 (Fall 0:49)

Round 3 - Colin Bybee (Newton) 14-1 won by fall over Ryasia McDougle (Wichita West) 8-4 (Fall 0:36)

Championship Bracket - Colin Bybee (Newton) 14-1 won by decision over Drew Demoss (Maize South) 6-5 (Dec 8-2)

1st Place Match - Owen Eck (Andale) 10-1 won by decision over Colin Bybee (Newton) 14-1 (Dec 6-4)

126

Michael Southern (3-8) placed 12th and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dylan Sheler (Campus) 8-5 won by fall over Michael Southern (Newton) 3-8 (Fall 0:16)

Round 2 - Alyeus Craig (Valley Center) 14-0 won by tech fall over Michael Southern (Newton) 3-8 (TF-1.5 2:13 (15-0))

Round 3 - Michael Southern (Newton) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)

132

Clayton Kaufman (11-4) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 - Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 11-4 won by major decision over Monte James (Winfield) 0-7 (MD 10-0)

Round 2 - Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 11-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - AJ Furnish (Andale) 9-1 won by fall over Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 11-4 (Fall 1:30)

Consolation Bracket - Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 11-4 won by fall over Paul Klein (Andover Central) 0-4 (Fall 2:00)

5th Place Match - Clayton Kaufman (Newton) 11-4 won by fall over Zeke Brown (Wichita West) 8-3 (Fall 0:54)

138

Avery Dutcher (9-4) placed 1st and scored 25.5 team points.

Round 1 - Avery Dutcher (Newton) 9-4 won by fall over Kaden Garvalena (Maize South) 7-4 (Fall 1:17)

Round 2 - Avery Dutcher (Newton) 9-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Avery Dutcher (Newton) 9-4 won by tech fall over Jamie Ownbey (Andover Central) 2-2 (TF-1.5 5:11 (16-0))

Championship Bracket - Avery Dutcher (Newton) 9-4 won by fall over Colin Mertes (Wichita South) 6-4 (Fall 5:47)

1st Place Match - Avery Dutcher (Newton) 9-4 won by fall over Ryan Pacha (Bishop Carroll) 9-2 (Fall 5:54)

145

Tjaden Simmons (3-7) placed 12th and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 - Luke Sweat (Derby) 5-3 won by fall over Tjaden Simmons (Newton) 3-7 (Fall 3:14)

Round 2 - Tjaden Simmons (Newton) 3-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Cody Meraz (Wichita North) 12-7 won by major decision over Tjaden Simmons (Newton) 3-7 (MD 8-0)

152

Spencer Stinmetz (3-5) placed 7th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Nathan Bowen (Campus) 12-1 won by fall over Spencer Stinmetz (Newton) 3-5 (Fall 3:21)

Round 2 - Spencer Stinmetz (Newton) 3-5 won by decision over Jacob Gnagy (Maize South) 6-3 (Dec 6-1)

Round 3 - Spencer Stinmetz (Newton) 3-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Consolation Bracket - Cameron Bowyer (Valley Center) 8-5 won by fall over Spencer Stinmetz (Newton) 3-5 (Fall 1:48)

7th Place Match - Spencer Stinmetz (Newton) 3-5 won by fall over Seth Miller (Salina South) 2-6 (Fall 0:54)

160

Benjamin Reyes (7-5) placed 7th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 - Benjamin Reyes (Newton) 7-5 won by decision over Cody Engelbrecht (Andale) 4-6 (Dec 10-4)

Round 2 - Benjamin Reyes (Newton) 7-5 won by fall over Cruz Alvarado (Wichita North) 6-10 (Fall 4:40)

Round 3 - Marcelino Otero (Dodge City) 14-2 won by fall over Benjamin Reyes (Newton) 7-5 (Fall 1:27)

Consolation Bracket - Kody Brenn (Winfield) 9-2 won by fall over Benjamin Reyes (Newton) 7-5 (Fall 1:47)

7th Place Match - Benjamin Reyes (Newton) 7-5 won by major decision over Saul Walgren (Campus) 7-6 (MD 13-5)

170

Clayton Smith (5-9) placed 8th and scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 - Andrew Husband (Bishop Carroll) 9-0 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Newton) 5-9 (Fall 0:39)

Round 2 - Clayton Smith (Newton) 5-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Clayton Smith (Newton) 5-9 won by fall over Cesar Morales (Valley Center) 5-7 (Fall 1:33)

Consolation Bracket - Trevin Biddle (Winfield) 8-2 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Newton) 5-9 (Fall 4:59)

7th Place Match - Alex Brooks (Wichita Northwest) 9-3 won by fall over Clayton Smith (Newton) 5-9 (Fall 4:36)

182

Brody Harper (7-7) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 - Brandon Jeffries (Salina South) 12-3 won by fall over Brody Harper (Newton) 7-7 (Fall 0:37)

Round 2 - Brody Harper (Newton) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Brody Harper (Newton) 7-7 won by fall over Trinity Williams (Wichita South) 2-8 (Fall 4:48)

Consolation Bracket - Brody Harper (Newton) 7-7 won by fall over Eric Berlin (Maize South) 1-4 (Fall 2:10)

5th Place Match - Parker Smith (Winfield) 6-2 won by fall over Brody Harper (Newton) 7-7 (Fall 2:27)

195

Logan Buchanan (12-1) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Round 1 - Logan Buchanan (Newton) 12-1 won by fall over Savieon Fields (Wichita West) 2-2 (Fall 2:15)

Round 2 - Logan Buchanan (Newton) 12-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 - Logan Buchanan (Newton) 12-1 won by fall over Logan Burleson (Winfield) 1-6 (Fall 2:24)

Championship Bracket - Logan Buchanan (Newton) 12-1 won by decision over Barrett Roads (Campus) 8-4 (Dec 7-2)

1st Place Match - Logan Buchanan (Newton) 12-1 won by decision over Caden Ross (Wichita Northwest) 5-2 (Dec 3-0)

220

Diego Arellano (2-5) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 - Mason Ross (Wichita Northwest) 9-0 won by fall over Diego Arellano (Newton) 2-5 (Fall 1:38)

Round 2 - Diego Arellano (Newton) 2-5 won by fall over Tanner Easley (Maize South) 9-3 (Fall 3:51)

Round 3 - Jacob Brasher (Wichita South) 3-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Diego Arellano (Newton) 2-5 (SV-1 3-1)

Round 4 - Aiden Williams (Campus) 7-2 won by decision over Diego Arellano (Newton) 2-5 (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match - Dristen Kelly (Wichita West) 8-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Diego Arellano (Newton) 2-5 (SV-1 9-7)

285

Rio Gomez (15-1) placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points.

Round 1 - Rio Gomez (Newton) 15-1 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Rio Gomez (Newton) 15-1 won by fall over Kayson Dietz (Salina South) 3-1 (Fall 1:40)

Round 3 - Rio Gomez (Newton) 15-1 won by fall over Ben Purvis (Bishop Carroll) 3-4 (Fall 1:05)

Championship Bracket - Rio Gomez (Newton) 15-1 won by fall over Bishop Britt (Wichita North) 15-3 (Fall 2:24)

1st Place Match - Rio Gomez (Newton) 15-1 won by major decision over Angel Aguilera (Dodge City) 13-2 (MD 11-3)

285

Jackson Marlar (2-3) placed 8th.

Round 1 - Bishop Britt (Wichita North) 15-3 won by fall over Jackson Marlar (Newton) 2-3 (Fall 1:47)

Round 2 - Jackson Marlar (Newton) 2-3 won by fall over Alex Hurtt (Derby) 4-7 (Fall 1:11)

Round 3 - Jackson Marlar (Newton) 2-3 won by fall over Zerrick Vargas (Winfield) 0-3 (Fall 0:36)

Consolation Bracket - Kayson Dietz (Salina South) 3-1 won by fall over Jackson Marlar (Newton) 2-3 (Fall 0:27)

7th Place Match - Keneson Vaughn (Winfield) 4-2 won by fall over Jackson Marlar (Newton) 2-3 (Fall 4:00)

285

Marcel Gonzalalez (1-2) placed 12th.

Round 1 - Angel Aguilera (Dodge City) 13-2 won in tie breaker - 1 over Marcel Gonzalalez (Newton) 1-2 (TB-1 7-5)

Round 2 - Keneson Vaughn (Winfield) 4-2 won by decision over Marcel Gonzalalez (Newton) 1-2 (Dec 6-2)

Round 3 - Marcel Gonzalalez (Newton) 1-2 won by fall over Brycen James (Wichita West) 1-8 (Fall 1:33)