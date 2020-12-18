Railer wrestlers roll over Salina South

A hot start for the Newton Railer wrestling team led to a dominating victory over Salina South on Dec. 17 in Ravenscroft Gymnasium.

The Railers won 11 of 13 matches, and every one of those 11 wins came with bonus points. Seven of those wins came by fall.

"We had seen them before and knew we matched up," said coach Tommy Edgmon. "We saw them at Valley Center. We did win by bonus points and pins, the score was pretty nice.

Fueled by those bonus points — six for a fall, four for a major decision — the club posted a 66-9 win over their guests.

Newton raced out to a 34-0 lead, fueled by falls by Nick Treater at 106 pounds, Bailey Steinmentz at 113, Colin Bybee at 120 and Clayton Kaufman at 132, coupled with a default win for Michael Southern at 126 and major decision by Avery Dutcher at 138, before Salina South was able to get on the board.

"I knew we were getting some big wins and pins. We started out getting the ball rolling with some pins. We worked the cradle series a lot this week, and it showed," Edgmon said. "We definitely got a lot of points on cradles. It showed."

Newton also picked up wins by fall from Spencer Steinmetz at 152, Clayton Smith at 170, Logan Buchanan at 195 and Rio Gomez at 285. The Railers won by major decision with Ben Reyes at 160 and Diego Arellano (New) at 220.

Newton appeared stronger and more technically sound in nearly every match of the night.

"We drill hard and go really physical," Edgmon said. "We push them to the limit. We try and make them, in the room, as uncomfortable as we can — that way when they are out here on the mat they are used to being uncomfortable. I always tell them, get comfortable to being uncomfortable.

Next on the schedule for the Railers is a tournament Saturday at Bishop Carrol.

In girls action on Dec. 17, Newton was not as dominating — though it did see a win by fall. Brylee Budde pinned Ashley Lawler in 4:24 during a wresting meet at Newton High School Dec. 17. The Newton girls finished the night with a pair of wins and pair of losses.

NEWTON 66, SALINA SOUTH 9

106 — Nick Treaster (New) def. Trevor McMurray (Sal) by fall, :52, 6-0

113 — Bailey Steinmentz (New) def. Wyatt Vorarath (Sal) by fall, 158, 12-0

120 — Colin Bybee (New) Isaac Martinez (Sal) 5-0 by fall, 3:00, 18-0

126 — Michael Southern (New), won by forfeit. 24-0

132 — Clayton Kaufman (New) def. Deacon McDonald (Sal) by fall 1:14, 30-0

138 — Avery Dutcher (Newton) def. Seth Robben (Sal) 9-0., 34-0

145 — Logan Burr (Sal) def. Tjaden Simmons (New) 7-5, 34-3

152 — Spencer Steinmetz (New) def. Seth Miller (Sal) by fall 1:52, 40-3

160 — Ben Reyes (New) def. Peyton Augustine (Sal) 9-3, 44-3

170 — Clayton Smith (New) Def. Mason Lauver (Sal) by fall, :13, 50-3

182 — Brandon Jefferies (Sal) def. Body Harper (New) by fall, :49 50-9

195 — Logan Buchanan (New) def. Conner Allen (Sal) by fall, 1:27 56-9

220 — Diego Arellano (New) def. Brayden Fencl (Sal) 9-1, 60-9

285 — Rio Gomez (New) def Luis Moreno (Sal) :55, 66-9

Girls Varsity

101 — Brianna Stone (Sal) def. Natalie Hedrick (New) by fall, 1:29

143 — Brylee Budde (New) def. Ashley Lawler (Sal) by fall, 4:24

101 — Elia Bergquist (New) def. Brianna Stone (Sal) 7-3

138 — Ashley Lawler (Sal) def. Elena DeLeon (New) by fall, 2:18.