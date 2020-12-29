Letters to the editor

The Kansan

Thank you Dr. Detweiler

I write today to express my deep appreciation to Doyle Detweiler, M.D. The regional effects of Dr. Detweiler’s quiet steadfast leadership throughout the current pandemic cannot be overestimated. He has provided excellent guidance to the Harvey County Health Department and its leadership as well as to the County Commission, the Harvey County Medical Society, the community’s physicians, our citizens, our hospital, and other healthcare organizations alike.

At the hospital we have the added benefit of his expertise. Dr. Detweiler is the founding physician of our hospitalist program. As a Hospitalist physician he cares for a wide variety of hospitalized persons, including those with COVID-19. His studied expertise with this cruel disease has provided his colleagues and the hospital’s staff with careful insights for many months.

I would like to thank Dr. Detweiler for his courage in making the right decisions at just the right moments on behalf of Harvey County and the hospital. As a healthcare professional and local citizen, my gratitude for his leadership is deeper than words can adequately express.

— Val Gleason, President and CEO, Newton Medical Center

Roberts has been elusive

Senator Pat Roberts a native Kansan and Kansas State graduate retires from the U.S. Senate on January 3, 2021 after 40 years of Congressional service, 16 years in the House of Representatives and 24 years in the Senate. Post K-State he served a four year tour in the Marine Corps and then for five years published an Arizona newspaper. In 1967 he joined Kansas Senator Frank Carlson’s staff as an administrative aide and from then on became a permanent fixture in the Washington D.C. political establishment.

I moved to Kansas in 1978 and even though Senator Roberts has represented Kansas for all but two of those years I can hardly recall any significant accomplishments or activities except at election time when he made the rounds dressed in appropriate farm attire for “grip and grin” photo ops. Pat didn’t travel to Kansas very often, residing mostly in Washington which probably fostered the legend of an armchair serving as his official Kansas residence. One probably doesn’t need to press the flesh a great deal to keep a safe Republican seat.

I’ve only seen Pat Roberts once. Years ago he guest conducted a Sousa march at a Wichita Symphony concert. All I remember was a tall man aimlessly waving his baton while the orchestra did its own thing. He exited after polite applause and that was that. Curious I wondered if his ample time in Washington was put to good use looking after his farm and ranch constituents. Over his 40 year tenure, according to Congressional records, he sponsored only 63 bills related to food and agriculture, and just three became law. True he co-sponsored many more bills in various categories but curiously agriculture didn’t seem to be his main focus. It was left to other farm state Congressmen to fight for agricultural interests. It takes leadership to bend orchestras and political bodies to ones will, to date Kansas has yet to elect a person of that caliber.

— Timothy Adams, North Newton