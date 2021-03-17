The Kansan

Mary Elizabeth (Stucky) Enz, age 71, Newton, Kansas.

Mary’s life began on January 23, 1950, the daughter of Irvin and Wilhelmina Stucky in Newton, Kansas. She graduated from Berean Academy in Elbing, Kansas in 1968. She went on to Tabor College in Hillsboro and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life James Galen Enz on June 1, 1973, at First Mennonite Church in Newton. She was an elementary school teacher for seven years, teaching in Bushton, Kansas, and then Roosevelt and Washington Elementary in Newton.

Mary’s loves were her family and sharing her hobbies with her children and grandchildren. She taught them to sew, quilt, sing, garden, can produce, and bake. She loved riding her bicycle and spending time outside. Her solace was the “she shed” that her son-in-law built, which was furnished by antiques she restored herself.

Mary valued friendships and getting to know people personally. She was a second mother to everyone. All of her children’s friends enjoyed visiting the Enz house because Mary would make them feel welcome and at home. It also helped that she would whip up a batch of fresh cookies at a moment’s notice.

Mary loved life and gave back to the community. She served on the boards of 4-H, the Newton Community Children’s Choir, and the Charles Olson Memorial Scholarship Fund. She was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma, the Treble Clef Club, and the Bethel Women’s Association. At First Mennonite Church in Newton, she directed the children’s choirs, taught bible school, and served on numerous committees. She and Jim served as youth sponsors. Mary never turned down anyone who asked her for help or advice.

Her loving family includes her husband, Jim of 47 years, of Newton; son, Nicholas Enz (Lisa Thimm) of Davenport, Iowa; daughters, Crystal Gaeddert (Joel) of North Newton, Jodi Runge (Brian) of Rural Newton; five grandchildren, Collin, Brett, Lily, Owen, and Jack; brothers, Gordon Stucky (LaDeen) of Newton, Norman Stucky (Beth) of Jefferson City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary passed away peacefully with her family around her after a long battle with leukemia, into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the age of 71 years old.

Her family will gather with friends on Sunday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. at First Mennonite Church, 429 E. 1 st Street, Newton. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson, Newton. Interment will be a private family service in Greenwood Cemetery. The family requests that you wear a mask to the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be directed to First Mennonite Camp Mennoscah or First Mennonite Church Children’s Ministries or Newton Community Children’s Choir in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Mary at ymzfh.com.