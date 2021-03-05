The Kansan

Merrill Allen Kaufman was born November 17, 1949 and left this earth far too soon Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

Merrill was the eldest of three children born to Kenneth and Meribeth (Krehbiel) Kaufman. He grew up helping on the farm outside of Moundridge, Kansas. He enjoyed math and graduated from Moundridge High School in 1967.

Merrill reported for civilian selective service in Houston, Texas, July 21, 1969. While there, he met his first wife, and married July 25, 1970. The couple had daughter, Liza, and sons: L.J. and Lucas. The family returned to Moundridge a couple years later. Merrill joined Wall-Rogalsky Milling Company in McPherson, where his father worked. He worked at WR for 18 years.

In September 1982, he met the light of his life. After a whirlwind romance, Merrill and Deborah Laswell married April 27, 1984. Despite having a household of pretty great children, Merrill and Debbie added a few more to the mix: Michelle, Christopher, and Angela. Merrill was thrilled each time he found out he had another child on the way. Much like his father and grandfather, he loved children and was on his way to having his own baseball team.

In the summer of 1991, Merrill visited friends in Enid, OK. He returned to his family and informed them they were moving to Oklahoma. Two days later, the family relocated, and Merrill fulfilled his life-long dream of becoming a truck driver. He drove for several companies over the last 30 years, including Beaver Express, PIC, and Groendyke, but found a home when he was hired by Bruce Willey Trucking. He worked hard every day of his life, including his last.

In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling and was the first to grab a bat whenever a softball game broke out at a family reunion or church picnic. He was a fan of KU Jayhawk basketball, Kansas City Royals and Oklahoma City Thunder. He watched the Sooners on Saturdays, but he especially enjoyed his Kansas City Chiefs.

There is so much more to say about this wonderful man. He had an infinite amount of love for family and friends. He was loved and will be deeply missed by many people. He is survived by wife, Debbie of the home, children: Liza Kaufman, LJ Kaufman, Lucas Kaufman, all of Houston, TX; Michelle and Sean Baldwin, Cherokee, OK; Chris Kaufman and Kali Ballew, Enid; and Angela Kaufman, Enid, grandchildren: Dustin Guzman, Forrest Guzman, Richard Guzman, Naomi Guzman, and Cheyenne Guzman; Ashley Kaufman, Meagan Perkins, and Austin Perkins; Sophia Baldwin; Henry Kaufman; Alexis Williams, Lacie Williams, Myah Williams; great-grandchildren: Evalina Guzman, Ava Guzman, Rome Gonzalez, Alezea Chavez, Aziel Chavez, Abel Perkins, and Aalijah Chavez; sister, Yvonne Woodfin, Tulsa, and brother Kent Kaufman, Langley, OK.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service was held March 5, 2021 in Enid, Oklahoma under the direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Memorials may be given through the funeral home to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.