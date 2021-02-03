The Kansan

Diane Marie Wilkins, 76 of Canton, died January 28, 2021 in Mena,

Arkansas. She was a retired registered nurse.

She was born March 27, 1944 in Salina, the daughter of David Earl and

Bernadette “Odella” (Dandurand)

Batcheller.

On July 31, 1965 she married Thomas Unruh. They later divorced.

She married John E. Wilkins in Cut Bank, Montana on August 26, 1990. He

preceded her in death on July 9, 2017.

Survivors include her two children, Dr. Susan Elaine (Unruh) Bobes and

husband, David of Kerens, West Virginia and Jeffrey Allen Unruh and wife

Julie of Wilton, Connecticut; five grandchildren and her companion James

Webb.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Canton (Spring 2021).

A memorial has been established with the Canton Senior Center, in care

of Olson's Mortuary, Canton.