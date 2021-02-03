The Kansan

Arijs Evalds “Art” Krievins

Arijs “Art” Krievins, 94, passed away peacefully at his son’s residence in Newton, Kansas, on February 1, 2021. Arijs “Art” was born on April 1, 1926 in Riga, Latvia, to Fricis and Emilija (Vaidmanis) Krievins.

Art married Anta Margarita Aumalis in Wichita, Kansas, on October 10, 1953. They moved to Newton in 1960 where they raised their four children. Art received his bachelor and master’s degrees in education through Wichita State University and was a math teacher for USD 373 at the middle school level for 26 years. Art and Anta were married for 63 years, enjoying family gatherings, traveling the world, and polka dancing during their retirement years. Art was also known as an enthusiastic gardener.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Aina, his sister, Ama Martin, and a daughter, Dace Hamilton. He is survived by son Janis “John” and daughter-in-law Janet Krievins of Olathe; Juris “George” and daughter-in-law Mona Krievins of Newton; daughter Rita and son-in-law Randy Sharpe of Lawrence.

Art is also survived by five grandchildren and their spouses, along with nine greatgrandchildren. The family is grateful to Art’s many caregivers at Newton Presbyterian Manor and through Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

There will be no services at this time as a private family gathering will be held in the summer.

