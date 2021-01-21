Donald Snapp

Donald (“Don”) Raymond Snapp, 68, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Newton Medical Center on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Don was born on September 9, 1952, at St. Mary Parkview Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas, and he was proud to be the oldest of five children to Harvey and Marguerite Snapp. Don had an active intellect, and he graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School and Newton High School (1970); obtained a degree in Political Science from, and studied history at, Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas (1974); and obtained a juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law, Topeka, Kansas (1977).

Don’s adventurous spirit led him to travel as a young man, and he spent time traveling in Mexico, which led him to study Spanish.

After graduating from law school, Don returned to Newton and founded the Snapp Law Office; Don’s law practice inspired his father, Harvey, to come out of retirement and join the firm in 1986, and Don and Harvey enjoyed practicing law together (with Don’s mother, Marguerite, holding it all together as office manager) until Harvey’s peaceful death in 2007. After Harvey’s death, Don continued his vibrant solo law practice until his own passing. He was dedicated to the belief that every person, no matter how vulnerable, deserves equal protection under the law; he trusted that our court system depends on the commitment of lawyers and judges to this principle.

Don married Elsie Gomez on May 10, 1980, and they had the good fortune to have three children – Joe Perez, Camilo Snapp, and Lourdes Snapp. Don and Elsie enjoyed a loving marriage until Elsie’s death on March 9, 1997.

Don was an open book who found and fostered community everywhere he went. Throughout his life, Don was constantly immersed in innumerable activities around Newton and beyond. Don never had more fun than when he was spending time with family (he was the family’s first pick for Trivial Pursuit); participating in politics; attending a dance or concert (never missing a Tejano event); practicing the accordion, harmonica or piano; or avidly reading and learning. Don’s political pursuits included actively contributing to the Harvey County and Kansas Democratic Parties and serving as a Kansas state elector. He looked forward to the Newton Mexican American Athletic Club Softball Tournament every summer, where he was the main announcer.

Don was a man of tremendous faith who truly cared about giving back. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newton and was an active member of Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Wichita Blues Society, and local book clubs.

Don is survived by son Joe Perez, of Wichita, KS; son Camilo (Jessica) of Tampa, FL; daughter Lourdes (Blaze) of St. Louis, MO; long-time partner Lorese Walton, of Newton, KS; sister Mary (Spencer) of Seattle, WA; brother David (Debbie) of Dodge City, KS; brother Randall (Beth) of Tulsa, OK; sister Joanne Ruggiero (Mike) of Newton, KS; and many other beloved extended family members.

Don is preceded in death by wife Elsie Gomez Snapp, father Harvey Snapp, and mother Marguerite Glotzbach Snapp.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Friday, January 22, 2021 between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.

A large celebration of Don’s life is planned for all friends and family at a later date. On Saturday, January 23, 2021, the family is planning a Rosary at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass for Don at 10 am. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, Saturday’s services are private, but the family is endeavoring to provide an online streaming option (with details forthcoming).

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

The family is forever grateful to all who appreciated Don’s life and vision, who enjoyed his friendship and insights, and who offered support or simply messages of condolence during this time. The family is also thankful to the staff of Newton Medical Center, who made every effort despite a challenging situation and their own likely exhaustion.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be very appreciative of any donations in Don’s honor to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul or the American Cancer Society. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

From the Beatitudes:“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9.

