Tina Louise Rivera, 62, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 6:28 p.m., Monday, January 11th, 2021 suddenly, at McPherson Hospital\.

Tina was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 27, 1958, a daughter of Otis Norman and Muriel Louise (Jackson) Hubbard.

Tina attended PS 55 grade school, Andrew Middle School, Bronx, New York

Through the years Tina worked as a secretary for a law firm in New York, Disability Support as a direct staff care person, was a para at Washington Grade School and then retired from MCDS as a Job Coach Supervisor, all in McPherson, Kansas.

Tina enjoyed cooking, loved her clients, was a good listener, a head strong individual, loved to talk and loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter.

Tina Louise Hubbard was in a bliss union with Horace Rodger Kirkland in Bronx, New York. This union was blessed with the birth of a son, D'sean Kirkland. Then Tina was united in marriage to Manuel E. Rivera on May 6, 2008 in McPherson, Kansas. The couple established their first home together in McPherson.

She is survived by her husband Manny E. Rivera, of Mcpherson; her son, D'Sean and his wife Aisha Kirkland, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Charlene Williams, of Bronx, New York, Norman Hubbard, of Bronx, New York, Karen Anderson, of Bronx, New York, Emanuel Roman and his wife Jessica, of San Diego, California, Carl Anderson and his wife Ebony, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Cory Anderson, of Bronx, New York, Crystal Smith, of Bronx, New York, Greg Anderson, of Upstate, New York, Sherise Anderson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Tasha Smith, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Gene Anderson and his wife Krystal, of Connecticut, New York and her mother-in-law, Anna Rivera Gomez and her husband Pedro, of McPherson, Kansas. She is also survived by granddaughter, Tianne Kirkland

Tina was preceded in death by parents

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas with Pastor Jon Black officiating.

Burial will be at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas with Pastor James Hollis officiating.

Memorials are to the Tina Rivera Memorial Fund and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.