Thomas Suenram, 66, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 11:49 a.m., Thursday, January 14th, 2021 peacefully, at Diversicare, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Thomas was born in Newton, Kansas on December 18, 1954, a son of Geraldine Alice (Feuerborn) and Robert Lee Suenram.

Thomas attended St. Joseph Elementary School, McPherson Jr. High and graduated from McPherson High School in 1974.

He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church McPherson, Kansas.

Through the years Thomas worked as a laborer for WR Mill in McPherson.

Thomas was a member of Special Olympics. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, KU Basketball, KC Royals and the KC Chiefs.

He is survived by his siblings, Roberta Suenram, of Lawrence, Kansas; Paula Dupigny-Leigh, of Lawrence, Kansas, Father John Suenram, of Dallas, Texas, Mark Suenram and wife Dolores, of Lee Summit, Missouri, Mary Jane Kozak, of Kansas City, Missouri Gerald Suenram, of Los Angelas, California, Ted Suenram and wife Carolyn, of McPherson, Kansas, and Julie Porter and husband Marty McInerney, of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.

Rosary will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas with A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. and will be celebrated with Fr. Ben Shockey and Fr. John Suenram.

Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid ST., McPherson, Kansas 67460.