Larry D. Bentson, 78, of Gladstone, MO, passed away on January 5, 2021.

Larry was born on May 9, 1942 to Clarence and Vera Carlson Bentson in McPherson, KS. After graduating from McPherson High School in 1960, he went on to study Accounting at Kansas State. After graduation, he spent his life's career in accounting. First with Sears for 27 years, then his own practice for another 27 years, including business manager for Old Mission UMC.

While at K-State, he met Meredith Whitman and they wed in 1965, having two children, Laura and Brian. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet and nephew Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Meredith, of Gladstone; daughter Laura Johannes and husband Phil; grandchildren Jackson and Emma of Parkville; and son Brian, and wife Amy of Park City, Kansas.

Memorials to KU School of Med at www.kuendowment.org/give, please specify the School of Medicine for Larry Bentson or to the North Cross Methodist Emergency Fund. There will be a private service on January 23rd at North Cross Church and celebration of life at a later date in May.