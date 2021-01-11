The Kansan

Burrton- Ronnie L. “Ron” Krehbiel, 79, died, January 9, 2021 at Newton Medical Center.

He was born November 17, 1941 in McPherson, Kansas, to Edwin and Della (Goering) Krehbiel.

His entire life Ron was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to spend time around his kids and grandkids and always looked forward to their visits.

He was a member of Eden Mennonite Church, Moundridge.

Public service was Ron’s calling. He was a police officer in Pueblo, CO and Salina. He returned home to Moundridge to serve as Police Chief before beginning a 25 year career with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department. Following his retirement he spent 5 years with the U.S. Marshall Service as Federal Court security.

Ron was still with the U.S. Marshalls when he was elected to and served for 20 years on the Harvey County Commission. Monday was to be his last day. Ron represented Harvey County on the Harvey/McPherson County Community Corrections Advisory Board, the Central Kansas Solid Waste Authority, and the Community Mental Health Center Advisory Board.

On November 28, 1991, he married Nancy Holzrichter at rural Moundridge, she survives of the home.

Other survivors include son; Damon (Karen) Krehbiel, Spicewood, TX; daughters: Jamie (Russ) Kaufmann, Dallas, TX; Kelly (James) Boucher, Lawrence, KS; Kori (Dennis) Parlett, Santa Rosa, CA; step-daughter: Heidi (Curt) Faidley, Burrton; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Maynard and Robert Krehbiel.

Viewing will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Private family graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Memorials may be given to Harvey County West Park or Burrton Community Fire Department in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.