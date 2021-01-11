The Kansan

Marvin Robert Forney

“Bob”

Oct 7, 1938-Jan 2, 2021

Marvin Robert (Bob) Forney, 82, Randolph, TX passed away January 2, 2021 at TMC, Denison, TX from COVID complications.

Bob was born Oct. 7, 1938 to Dorothy (Hartman) Forney and Marvin A. Forney in Hutchinson, Ks. Marvin, known to those around him, as “Bob”, grew up in Hutchinson, graduating from Hutchinson High School in 1956. He attended Hutchinson Junior College where he played football and was an All-American. Bob married Norma Siemens in 1964 and they had one daughter, Robin Rene. They moved to Hesston, Ks to the family farm in 1966. He was a meat cutter by trade and owned his own meat locker in Hesston for many years. Bob enjoyed many different activities throughout the years from rodeo to playing golf or following Blue Dragon basketball. When he wasn’t participating in a sport, he was watching it on TV or attending his grandsons’ athletic events.

On Dec. 31, 2001, Bob married Shirley Bolen and after living in Hesston, Ks for several years, they moved and lived near Randolph, Texas for the last 13 years. He enjoyed his horses and donkeys on their small farm and puttering around in his shop. He continued to watch college sports and was an avid rodeo fan.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Forney of Randolph, TX, daughter Robin (Fred) Criswell; grandsons, Jimmy (Casey) Criswell, Valley Center, Ks; David (Jennifer) Criswell, Newton, Ks; and 3 great grandchildren, Gavin James, Grady Thomas, Lennon Ann, all of Valley Center, Ks.; stepdaughter, Kristie (Brian) Westmoreland, step-grandchildren, Payton and Brett of Plano, TX.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, Nancy Jeanine (Forney) Brown; wife of 27 years, Norma Lou (Siemens) Forney; and his niece. At his request, a graveside service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Hesston, Ks.