The Kansan

Geraldine “Gerry” A. Adkins

Geraldine “Gerry” Angela Adkins, 86, passed away peacefully January 5, 2021 at her home in Newton, Kansas.

She was born March 1, 1934 in Naples, Italy to Antonio and Caterina Palmieri. She was their only child. She moved with her family to the United States in 1947. She lived most of her life in Eagle Rock, California. In her later years she moved to Newton, Kansas to be near family.

She was a lifelong devout Catholic. She proudly served for many years as the President of the Blessed Sacrament Confraternity and President of the 20th Century Women’s Club of Eagle Rock, California.

She loved spending time with her family and cooking for them. She also enjoyed gardening and had an amazing green thumb. Her flowers, especially her roses, were her pride and joy.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Caterina Palmieri and her beloved daughter, Linda Adkins Janzen.

She is survived by her son, Alonzo “Al” Adkins II; her daughter Ann Catherine “Cathy” Adkins Wieman, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-granchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, January 10 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church followed by burial in St Mary Cemetery. The Reverend Max Biltz Celebrant.

Memorials in Gerry’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Newton, Kansas in care of Petersen Funeral Home.