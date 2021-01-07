The Kansan

Mary E. (Patty) Guynes ,70, of Hesston, Kansas passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. She was born in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Oscar and Ruby (Dodson) Arnold.

Mary worked for many years at the Anchor Glass Container Corporation in Henryetta.

She was preceded by her parents; and three siblings.

Mary is survived by her sons, Danny Patty (Trina) of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Darren Patty (Mary Catherine) of Owensboro, Kentucky; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the animal shelter, your local church, or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com.