The Kansan

Frank Luna 62, died December 29, 2020 at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City Kansas. He was born November 13, 1958 in Halstead, Kansas to Longino and Dolores (Castro) Luna.

Frank worked as a truck driver for several years before he became an auto mechanic. He was a man of faith who was a giving person and greatly enjoyed helping people fix their things as he tinkered around his garage. He would often help folks getting groceries and taking care of small project around their homes.

One of Frank’s greatest joys was his family and he looked forward to spending time with his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his sons: Mario Luna and Nic Martinez; daughter Vayda Smith; brothers: Mike, Luis and Ricardo Luna; and two sisters Regina Dietrich and Monica Seldern. Frank is also survived by his significant other Andrea Smith and 3 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside committal service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday January 8, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, Kansas with Pastor presiding. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas.

Memorials in Frank’s memory may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital in care of Petersen Funeral Home