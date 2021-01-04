The Kansan

Marvin J. Rutschman, 89, died December 28, 2020 at Regency Park in Wichita, Kansas. He was born November 25, 1931 in Whitewater, Kansas to Julius and Martha (Weins) Rutschman. On June 15, 1953 he married Jane Hogan at Newton, Kansas and she preceded him in death on January 22, 2015.

Marvin was a United States Air Force Veteran and a Sales Representative for Wright Asphalt Company. He was a practicing Catholic and a man of deep faith.

He will be remembered as a deeply devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who greatly enjoyed family gatherings. He could often be found in the kitchen where he loved to bake and cook. He was an avid KU Basketball and Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching NCIS and Blue Bloods to relax. His other pastimes he loved include working in his yard and collecting coins. He was well known for his teasing pranks he played on his family. Marvin loved to travel and especially enjoyed being on the road seeing his customers.

He is survived by 3 sons: Gregory Rutschman; Jeffery (Laura) Rutschman and Christopher Rutschman; 4 daughters: Debra Rutschman; Marla (Bill) Baugh; Malia (Merrill) Hodgden and Mindy Rutschman. There are 20 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren that survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, one brother, seven sisters, one grandson, two nieces and one nephew.

A graveside committal will be 2:00 p.m. Friday January 8, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker presiding. Visitation with proper social distancing and mask protocols will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday January 7, 2021 at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton.

Memorials in Marvin’s name may be made to Kansas Children’s Foundation, 8710 W. 13th N., Ste. 107, Wichita, Kansas 67212 or in care of Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas.