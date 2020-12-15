Butler County Times Gazette

Shirley Ann Shumate, age 88, of Erie, KS passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Guest Home Estates of Erie. Shirley was born on June 3, 1932 in Council Grove, KS the daughter of William Raymond and Nellie (Walters) Laramore.

Shirley was a graduate of Emporia High School class of 1950. Shirley worked at the Kansas Gas and Electric Co. for 10 years and then retired as a Post Master for the United States Postal Service. Shirley was a member of the Rosalia Methodist Church and the Erie Church of Christ. Shirley was active with her church throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting. Shirley loved to paint and bake for her family and friends.

On July 28, 1963 in Rosalia, KS, Shirley married Paul Bennett Shumate. Shirley and Paul were married for 40 years until his death of November 25, 2003. Shirley always stayed active and was always on the go, as she and Paul also raised five boys.

Shirley is survived by:

Children:

Gerald Shumate (Gayle) of Springtown, TX

Jerald Shumate (Marcia) of Springtown, TX

Jeffrey Shumate (Norma) of St. Charles, MO

Brother in law: Joe Shumate of Baldwin, KS

11 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents William and Nelly Laramore, husband Paul, 2 sons: Victor L. Shumate and Jay K. Shumate and 5 grandchildren: Travis, Shawn, Christopher, Hannah and Jayne Lea Shumate

Cremation has been requested and inurnment will be held at a later date at the Hartford, KS cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to either the First Christian Church of Erie or the Activities program at the Guest Home Estates in Erie and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720