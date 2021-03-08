Harvey County outlines road repairs for spring, summer

Spring means one thing for drivers — construction season has arrived. The Harvey County Road and Bridge department will begin its 2021 asphalt patching program this week.

The work will begin in the City of Sedgwick on Commercial Avenue from First to Eighth streets, followed by Washington Avenue from First to Eighth. Patching on these streets is estimated to take two weeks, contingent on weather.

After that is completed, the patching schedule will next continue to Ridge Road from US-50 highway to the Harvey/McPherson county line.

Other locations included in the 2021 patching schedule include:

• W. Dutch Avenue from Hesston Road to K-15

• N.E. 60th Street from the City of Walton to the Harvey/Butler county line

• Hoover Road from US-50 highway to W. First Street

• W. First Street from Hoover Road to West Road

• S.W. 24th Street from Cow Palace to the Harvey County Solid Waste facility

• Old Trail Road from N.E. 12th Street to US-50 highway

• Cow Palace Road from US-50 highway to S.W. 24th Street